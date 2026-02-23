S&P Healthcare Services: Outlook for 2026 Still Stable Despite Looming Headwinds

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Join S&P Global Ratings healthcare analysts for a live interactive webinar on the rating outlook for healthcare service companies in the face of significant uncertainty and health policy risk.
Speakers Include:
David Peknay, Director and Lead Analyst - Corporate Healthcare Ratings (Host)
Marc Bertrand, Director - U.S. Public Finance Healthcare
Jack Diebler, Senior Analyst - Corporate Healthcare Ratings
James Sung, Director - Health Insurance
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team