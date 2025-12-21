S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Virtual
Join S&P Global Ratings' leading health care analysts for a live interactive webinar discussing our thoughts on the health care industry from a ratings perspective for early 2026.
Key Topics of Discussions:
Speakers:
Ryan Gilmore, Director - Med Tech
David Kaplan, Director - Pharmaceuticals
David Peknay, Director - Healthcare Services
James Sung, Director - Health Insurance
Scott Zari, Director - Biotech and Life Sciences
Moderator:
Arthur Wong, Managing Director & Sector Lead - Healthcare