Join S&P Global Ratings' leading health care analysts for a live interactive webinar discussing our thoughts on the health care industry from a ratings perspective for early 2026.



Key Topics of Discussions:

Outlook on the sector for 2026.

How are we modeling in the uncertainties?

Key highlights for each subsector.

Latest thoughts on the legislative front.

Speakers:

Ryan Gilmore, Director - Med Tech

David Kaplan, Director - Pharmaceuticals

David Peknay, Director - Healthcare Services

James Sung, Director - Health Insurance

Scott Zari, Director - Biotech and Life Sciences

Moderator:

Arthur Wong, Managing Director & Sector Lead - Healthcare