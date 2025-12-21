Webinar

U.S. Corporate Health Care Outlook 2026

Summary

Join S&P Global Ratings' leading health care analysts for a live interactive webinar discussing our thoughts on the health care industry from a ratings perspective for early 2026.  


Key Topics of Discussions:

  • Outlook on the sector for 2026.
  • How are we modeling in the uncertainties?
  • Key highlights for each subsector.
  • Latest thoughts on the legislative front.

Speakers:
Ryan Gilmore, Director - Med Tech
David Kaplan, Director - Pharmaceuticals
David Peknay, Director - Healthcare Services
James Sung, Director - Health Insurance
Scott Zari, Director - Biotech and Life Sciences

Moderator:
Arthur Wong, Managing Director & Sector Lead - Healthcare 

