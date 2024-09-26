Australian States 2026 Outlook: Smaller States Catch The Borrowing Bug

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, January 20, where they will discuss the outlook for Australian state government (semi-government) ratings.

Key discussion topics include:

Why did S&P downgrade two states in 2025, and who's next?

What's driving the divergence in capital expenditure budgets?

What are the key risks to look out for in 2026?

On a comparative basis, which states have the strongest and weakest fiscal metrics?

How important is financial management to the credit story?

Speakers:

Anthony Walker, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Rebecaa Hrvatin, Associate Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Deriek Pijls, Senior Analyst, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Moderator:

Martin Foo, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



This webinar is free of charge.