Australian States 2026 Outlook: Smaller States Catch The Borrowing Bug

Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, January 20, where they will discuss the outlook for Australian state government (semi-government) ratings.
Key discussion topics include:
Speakers:
Anthony Walker, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Rebecaa Hrvatin, Associate Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Deriek Pijls, Senior Analyst, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Moderator:
Martin Foo, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
This webinar is free of charge.