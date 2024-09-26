Australia And New Zealand Structured Finance Outlook 2026: Powering Ahead

S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, February 3, exploring the 2026 outlook for Australian and New Zealand Structured Finance. Our speakers will cover the key trends shaping securitization in the Pacific, and the emerging themes set to influence the market in the year ahead.
Key discussion topics include:
Speakers:
Erin Kitson, Director, Structured Finance Ratings
Alisha Treacy, Director, Structured Finance Ratings
Leslie Wong, Associate Director, Structured Finance Ratings
Moderator:
Kate Thomson, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Structured Finance Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
This webinar is free of charge.