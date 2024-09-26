Australia And New Zealand Structured Finance Outlook 2026: Powering Ahead

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, February 3, exploring the 2026 outlook for Australian and New Zealand Structured Finance. Our speakers will cover the key trends shaping securitization in the Pacific, and the emerging themes set to influence the market in the year ahead.

Key discussion topics include:

What will drive new issuance in 2026?

How are private credit, changing demographics, and AI acceleration impacting structured finance?

How will strong competition influence lending standards and collateral composition?

What is our outlook for ratings and credit performance?

Speakers:

Erin Kitson, Director, Structured Finance Ratings

Alisha Treacy, Director, Structured Finance Ratings

Leslie Wong, Associate Director, Structured Finance Ratings

Moderator:

Kate Thomson, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Structured Finance Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

This webinar is free of charge.