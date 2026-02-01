Asia-Pacific Sovereign Rating Trends: Balancing Act Continues

S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, February 26, 2026, to discuss the impact of recent developments on sovereign rating trends in the Asia-Pacific. Register here ›
Key discussion topics include:
Speakers:
Kim Eng Tan, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Sovereign Ratings, Asia-Pacific
Rain Yin, Director, Sovereigns, Asia-Pacific
Anthony Walker, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Yee Farn PHUA, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Moderator:
Andrew Wood, Director, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings
This webinar is free of charge.