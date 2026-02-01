Webinar

Asia-Pacific Sovereign Rating Trends: Balancing Act Continues

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, February 26, 2026, to discuss the impact of recent developments on sovereign rating trends in the Asia-Pacific. Register here ›

Key discussion topics include: 

  • Policy outlook following recent elections
  • The credit implications of stock market volatility in Indonesia
  • Positive credit trends in a complex geopolitical environment

Speakers:

Kim Eng Tan, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Sovereign Ratings, Asia-Pacific
Rain Yin, Director, Sovereigns, Asia-Pacific
Anthony Walker, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Yee Farn PHUA, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Moderator:

Andrew Wood, Director, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings

This webinar is free of charge.

