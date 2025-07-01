The momentum for European structured finance continues. The industry ploughs on, seemingly immune to geopolitical and economic uncertainties. S&P Global Ratings' European Structured Finance Conference in London on Sept. 3, 2025, demonstrated the increasing appeal of the asset class and attracted close to 500 attendees– the highest number yet in its eight-year history.

The European securitization market is in good shape. The outlook for the rest of 2025 and the beginning of 2026 is positive.