S&P Global Ratings' Industry Credit Outlooks provide a comprehensive overview of our industry experts' latest assumptions and credit outlook for global industries in a succinct format. They focus on what’s changed, what to look out for, and what we consider to be the key risks to our baseline assumptions. Credit fundamentals remain on a positive track for many sectors with revenues and cash flow growing, interest coverage recovering, and interest rate pressures easing. Nevertheless, geopolitical tensions and ongoing uncertainty around tariffs and trade continue to cloud corporate prospects.
Airframers continue to boost build rates. Boeing Co. ramps up 737 MAX production and deliveries, while Airbus increases production of its A320 models, and widebody rates recover slowly.
Domestic and international flying hours will stay strong, despite pressure on consumers. This will continue to drive demand from airlines for new aircraft and aftermarket services.
Defense demand will remain elevated for some time, as many governments realize that 20-30 years of peacetime has left their armed forces too small and antiquated.
Demand and affordability headwinds persist given exhaustion of pent-up demand in China, the end of prebuying in the U.S., ongoing inflation, higher unemployment, and affordability concerns.
Mounting pricing pressure. Pricing pressure in China will remain intense, while Europe faces more competitive pressure, and the scenario for the U.S remains highly uncertain.
Product mix pressure. Vehicles with lower content to push volumes will hurt mix.
Modest volume increase, mainly in China, amid limited economic growth. The gap between chemical volume growth and GDP growth will not narrow quickly, particularly in Europe.
Modest improvements in margins, due to somewhat better operating leverage and restructuring benefits, easing some pressure on credit metrics.
Resilient market conditions for fertilizers. Solid demand and cost-saving initiatives should sustain fertilizer profitability, despite affordability challenges
Gaming: Gross gaming revenue (GGR) growth to be steady in Macao; slowing consumer spending to pressure regional U.S. gaming; Europe faces consolidation, regulation, technological change.
Lodging: U.S. revenue per available room (RevPAR) will likely be aided by multiple large-scale events and an improved holiday calendar, which could offset significant underlying weakness in midscale and economy segment hotels. Europe will stabilize and have growth opportunities.
Cruise: While yield growth has moderated from recent highs, resilient forward bookings, strong close-in demand, and robust onboard spending will drive revenue growth.
Streaming profitability should improve, putting legacy media companies on stronger footing despite continued declines in linear TV. Disney is guiding to 10% operating income margins.
Global advertising will stay on solid ground. We expect mid-single-digit percentage growth driven by digital platforms, especially Alphabet and Meta, as they continue gaining market share.
Demand for high-quality content remains strong. More disciplined spending means fewer projects, which may hurt smaller studios and companies supporting the studio ecosystem
Spending divergence widens among income levels. Higher-income households will continue to spend, whil
Prudent spending on growth and store openings. Store expansion investments are limited in a low-growth environment. Companies prioritize tech and automation investments.
Opportunistic shareholder returns. High cash balances, low growth, and lower interest rates could fuel activity in certain subsectors, but we expect prudent capital allocation
Copper prices stay high on tight supply, with a mixed outlook for other metals. Supply dynamics are likely to remain a significant factor in the face of broadly persistent demand. We assume gold moves off record highs for credit analysis, but see continued strong sentiment.
Manageable cost and capital expenditure (capex) inflation. Enduring cost rises are likely to continue, even as energy costs abate, but will likely stay within companies’ planning ranges.
OPEC+ reacts to an oversupplied market. OPEC unwound some of its production cuts, but likely must reduce supply to prevent oil prices from falling below $50 per barrel.
Gas appears supported in 2026. The staggering number of LNG facilities being built in the Gulf of Mexico will support U.S. natural gas fundamentals. European prices may rebound, because they are unseasonally weak, and stored gas is below average.
Markets for oilfield services providers remain challenged. Upstream consolidation and a focus on reining in capex will continue to limit top line improvement and growth opportunities.
Modest recovery to be skewed toward the second half of the year. In most regions, we assume a steady rebound in residential markets, with some pickup in renovation and lagging new build.
Margins to remain broadly stable. Profitability will depend on the ability to pass on still-elevated labor and commodity costs, with limited capacity for price increases significantly above inflation.
Diversification, sustainability, and innovation will drive capital allocation. Decarbonization, market consolidation, and geographical and product mix expansion will remain in focus.
Solid organic revenue growth. Power and transportation sectors are poised to grow at aboveindustry-average levels, but weaker demand and financial challenges in China will drive revenues lower in that market.
Modest margin expansion. Contracts structured to mitigate risk and increased focus on speed to market by project sponsors rather than pricing could temper margin growth.
Strengthening cash flows. Issuer focus on working capital management and accelerating collections will help strengthen cash flow generation.
More modest rent increases. Rent growth should normalize at low single digits after a period of robust increases, as indexation-driven rent uplifts dwindle.
A focus on capital recycling rather than aggressive growth. Investments should increase, due to better funding conditions and a brighter market outlook, but focus on portfolio improvements.
Transaction activity should recover gradually. We anticipate a continued recovery in transaction activity, driven by improving economic conditions and rising investment volumes.
Demand remains solid. We are projecting industry growth of 5%-7% across the sectors.
Return of M&A. The surge in announced mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the second half 2025 likely continues into 2026.
Credit metrics may worsen. With increasing M&A, persistent inflationary labor and material pressures, and rising claim approval and processing delays, we could see metrics deteriorate.
Earnings growth stays strong in 2026. We expect average telecom revenue growth of around 3% and EBITDA growth of 4% through 2027, supported by upselling and increased bundling.
EBITDA margins show improvement through 2027, reflecting increased convergence and focus on cost cutting.
Telecom capital expenditure spending and investments are subsiding in markets with highly developed infrastructure (except U.S.), improving free cash flows.
Resilient passenger travel demand. We assume steady growth in passenger travel and container shipping volumes, supported by solid economic activity, but subdued demand for surface freight.
Flat pricing environment. Prices in most transportation sub-sectors, other than railroads, should remain fairly stable.
Higher capital expenditure (capex) driven by aircraft deliveries. Somewhat easing supply chain constraints could support higher capex for airlines, which will temper free cash flow generation.
Volatile gas and power prices will benefit flexible generators. However, in some countries abundant renewable and nuclear generation will increasingly depress wholesale power prices.
We expect a cautious approach to investments. Massive power generation and grid capex need cautious fi