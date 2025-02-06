Airframers continue to boost build rates. Boeing Co. ramps up 737 MAX production and deliveries, while Airbus increases production of its A320 models, and widebody rates recover slowly.

Domestic and international flying hours will stay strong, despite pressure on consumers. This will continue to drive demand from airlines for new aircraft and aftermarket services.

Defense demand will remain elevated for some time, as many governments realize that 20-30 years of peacetime has left their armed forces too small and antiquated.