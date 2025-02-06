ON THIS PAGE

What is the Industry Credit Outlook for 2026?

S&P Global Ratings' Industry Credit Outlooks provide a comprehensive overview of our industry experts' latest assumptions and credit outlook for global industries in a succinct format. They focus on what’s changed, what to look out for, and what we consider to be the key risks to our baseline assumptions. Credit fundamentals remain on a positive track for many sectors with revenues and cash flow growing, interest coverage recovering, and interest rate pressures easing. Nevertheless, geopolitical tensions and ongoing uncertainty around tariffs and trade continue to cloud corporate prospects.

Challenging Conditions Continue in the Global Chemical Industry

Please join S&P Global Ratings' Global Chemical analysts for a live interactive webinar and Q&A on the industry's outlook. 
Register Here

Industry Cyclicals

Consumer Cyclicals

Energy

Real Estate & Construction

Other Corporates

Infrastructure & Utilities