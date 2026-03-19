What is the European Green Bond Regulation (EuGBR) and why was it developed?

The European Green Deal, approved in 2020, aims to achieve climate neutrality in Europe by 2050 and to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

As part of the European Green Deal and action plan on financing sustainable growth, the European Green Bond Regulation, also referred to as the European Green Bond Standard (EuGBS), establishes a voluntary designation for green bonds which fulfil specific requirements related to the use of proceeds, reporting and disclosure. The designation aims to help direct and scale investment towards sustainable economic activities aligned to the EU’s climate and broader environmental goals.

For issuers and investors, the designation aims to strengthen the integrity, transparency and level of comparability of the sustainable bond market by providing clear definitions of what green means, in line with the EU Taxonomy, and standardizing reporting and disclosure requirements.