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Embedding Sustainability at the Heart of Techcombank's Strategy

Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) is one of the leading banks in Vietnam, providing a wide range of retail and corporate banking products and services nationwide.

Sustainability and sustainable finance are increasingly integral to Techcombank’s long-term strategy, as the bank seeks to support Vietnam’s net-zero vision and its National Green Growth Strategy. 

The Challenge

Guided by its vision to “Change Banking, Change Lives,” Techcombank aims to deliver sustainable value to stakeholders through its green financing activities. However, with green bonds still an emerging instrument in Vietnam, the bank faced a lack of established local benchmarks that met global investor expectations.

Techcombank was looking for an independent third party with experience in both credit risk assessment and sustainable finance to provide an analysis of its frameworks.

“S&P Global Ratings stood out due to its extensive global track record, having delivered a significant number of Second Party Opinions worldwide, including many financial institutions and green bond transactions.

-Prasenjit Chakravarti, Chief Corporate Strategy & Transformation Officer

Second Party Opinions

Access our public SPO reports, backed by the award-winning Shades of Green approach, providing additional transparency to investors that seek to understand and act upon potential contribution to a sustainable future.
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The Solution

Techcombank engaged S&P Global Ratings across the full green bond issuance lifecycle, leveraging both the Second Party Opinion (SPO) and Post Issuance Review (PIR).

S&P Global Ratings assessed Techcombank’s Green Bond Framework as Medium Green and aligned to ICMA’s Green Bond Principle, the leading global voluntary framework for issuing green bonds. Following its inaugural green bond issuance, Techcombank engaged S&P Global Ratings again for a PIR, providing investors with greater transparency across the entire green bond value chain.

View the Second Party Opinion
View the Post Issuance Review

“Their experience across jurisdictions and sectors, as well as their well-established methodology, provided us with confidence that our framework and subsequent post-issuance reporting would be assessed against rigorous, internationally recognized standards.

- Prasenjit Chakravarti, Chief Corporate Strategy & Transformation Officer

The Outcome

Techcombank became the first private banking institution in Vietnam to issue a Green Bond Framework and the first to publish a Post-Issuance Review. The application of S&P Global Ratings’ Shades of Green methodology helped Techcombank enhance transparency around the use of proceeds and their contribution to a low‑carbon future, which Techcombank considers may have helped it to proceed with a further issuance the following year.

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