The Health Care Credit Beat: Pharmaceutical Industry Outlook 2026

In this inaugural episode of The Health Care Credit Beat podcast, we share our 2026 credit ratings outlook for the pharmaceutical industry, an industry that is facing a number of high profile legislative developments, such as most-favored-nation drug pricing and potential tariffs, major patent expirations in the next couple of years, and is also seeing increasing M&A activity. Host Arthur Wong highlights that while S&P Global’s outlook for the sector remains stable, negative pressures are mounting.