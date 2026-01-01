1 Jan, 2026

Global Credit Outlook 2026

As we step into 2026, the chorus of voices warning of an impending credit downturn is getting louder. And yet, we see a number of factors that point to a more balanced--dare we say, resilient--picture ahead. This includes resilient economies, extended maturities for issuers, and improved interest rates.

