S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
1 Jan, 2026
As we step into 2026, the chorus of voices warning of an impending credit downturn is getting louder. And yet, we see a number of factors that point to a more balanced--dare we say, resilient--picture ahead. This includes resilient economies, extended maturities for issuers, and improved interest rates.
Find out more in our report: Global Credit Outlook 2026: Music Playing, Noise Rising