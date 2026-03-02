Covered Bonds Uncovered: Danish And Swedish Covered Bond Market Dynamics And Rating Trends

S&P Global Ratings’ covered bond sector lead Casper Andersen and his colleague Andrew South talk about the latest rating trends in the Danish & Swedish covered bond markets. Mr. Andersen is then joined by Nordea’s Director and Head of Trading Strategy Anders Skytte Aalund and Swedbank’s Head of Long-Term Funding and Sustainability Kerstin Ahlqvist to discuss euro issuance and the role of leverage fund investors in the Danish and Swedish covered bond markets.

