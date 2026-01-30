Covered Bonds Uncovered: Outlook, Spanish Market Dynamics, And Rating Trends

S&P Global Ratings’ covered bond sector leads, Casper Andersen and Antonio Farina, discuss what’s in store for covered bonds in 2026. Casper is then joined by colleagues Elena Iparraguirre, Senior Financial Institutions Analyst, and Marta Escutia, Senior Covered Bond Analyst, to discuss the latest trends in the Spanish covered bond market.

The “Covered Bonds Uncovered” podcast—your go-to source for in-depth analysis and key highlights from our covered bonds coverage. Stay informed with regular video updates that address the latest market developments and provide a concise summary of our newest publications. Get the insights you need, quickly and clearly, to stay ahead in the evolving covered bond sector.

