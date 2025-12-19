Covered Bonds Uncovered: German Market Dynamics And Sovereign Rating Trends

S&P Global Ratings’ covered bond sector lead Casper Andersen and Olaf Pimper of Commerzbank discuss the latest developments in the German covered bond market. Casper is then joined by sovereign sector lead Frank Gill and senior covered bond analyst Denitsa Carouget to examine current sovereign rating trends and their potential implications for covered bonds.

The “Covered Bonds Uncovered” podcast—your go-to source for in-depth analysis and key highlights from our covered bonds coverage. Stay informed with regular video updates that address the latest market developments and provide a concise summary of our newest publications. Get the insights you need, quickly and clearly, to stay ahead in the evolving covered bond sector.

