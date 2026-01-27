27 Jan, 2026

European Structured Finance Outlook 2026

Andrew South, Head of European Structured Finance Research at S&P Global Ratings, discusses the 2026 outlook for European securitizations, exploring the trends that will shape issuance and credit performance for each of the major asset classes.

Find out more in our report: European Structured Finance Outlook 2026—Tailwinds Pending.

Location

EMEA