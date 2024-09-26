What's Behind Our Ratings On Advanced Info Service Public Co. Ltd. And Its Proposed Issuances?

S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
On Demand
S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live, interactive webinar on Tuesday, February 24, covering our ratings on Advanced Info Service Public Co. Ltd., trends in the Thai telecom market, and key watchpoints.
Key discussion topics included:
Speakers:
Spencer Ng, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Isabel Goh, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Yijing Ng, Director, Corporate Ratings
This webinar replay is free of charge.