What's Behind Our Ratings On Advanced Info Service Public Co. Ltd. And Its Proposed Issuances?

S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live, interactive webinar on Tuesday, February 24, covering our ratings on Advanced Info Service Public Co. Ltd., trends in the Thai telecom market, and key watchpoints.



Key discussion topics included:

What underpins our ratings on Advanced Info Service and its proposed issuances?

How do we view the competitive landscape of the Thai telecom industry?

What are the key watchpoints for the ratings?

What are our views on Advanced Info Service's capital structure?

Speakers:

Spencer Ng, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Isabel Goh, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Yijing Ng, Director, Corporate Ratings



This webinar replay is free of charge.