What's Behind Our Ratings On Advanced Info Service Public Co. Ltd. And Its Proposed Issuances?

Summary

 

S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live, interactive webinar on Tuesday, February 24, covering our ratings on Advanced Info Service Public Co. Ltd., trends in the Thai telecom market, and key watchpoints.

Key discussion topics included: 

  • What underpins our ratings on Advanced Info Service and its proposed issuances?
  • How do we view the competitive landscape of the Thai telecom industry?
  • What are the key watchpoints for the ratings?
  • What are our views on Advanced Info Service's capital structure?

Speakers:
Spencer Ng, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings 
Isabel Goh, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:
Yijing Ng, Director, Corporate Ratings

