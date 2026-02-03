U.S. K-12 Independent Schools: Fiscal 2025 Medians and 2026 Outlook

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings for a live interactive webinar on the Not-for-Profit Independent School (Private K-12) sector, during which experienced analysts from our Independent School team will discuss our Fiscal 2025 median data and share perspectives on the current state of the sector.
Topical discussion will cover the latest issues and trends impacting credit quality in the U.S. Independent School sector:
S&P Global Ratings Speakers Include:
David Holmes, Director
Joyce Jung, Associate Director
Sue Ryu, Senior Analyst
Moderator: Luke Gildner, Managing Director & Analytical Manager
Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page. We will do our best to answer as many as possible.
We hope you can join us live, however if you are unable to participate; you can still register to access the replay on-demand, at your convenience.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team