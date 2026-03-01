S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for a live and interactive webinar on Tuesday, March 10, where they will discuss the evolving Middle East conflict and its credit implications.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Benjamin Young, Sector Lead, Sovereign Ratings, EMEA
Mohamed Damak, Managing Director - Global Head of Islamic Finance & Sector Lead, Banks, Africa & Middle East
Rawan Oueidat, Director, Corporate Ratings, EMEA
Emir Mujkic, Director, Insurance Ratings, EMEA
Sapna Jagtiani, Director, Corporate Ratings, EMEA
Moderator:
Zahabia Gupta, Managing Director, Head of Emerging Markets Credit Research
This webinar is free of charge.