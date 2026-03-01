Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for a live and interactive webinar on Tuesday, March 10, where they will discuss the evolving Middle East conflict and its credit implications.

Key discussion points:

How big is the credit risk if the conflict drags on?

What do our stress tests actually show and what assumptions matter most?

How exposed are oil and gas markets to disruption and price volatility?

Could maritime risk and insurance coverage become binding constraints?

Who bears the impact across sovereigns, banks, and corporates and where first?

Speakers:

Benjamin Young, Sector Lead, Sovereign Ratings, EMEA

Mohamed Damak, Managing Director - Global Head of Islamic Finance & Sector Lead, Banks, Africa & Middle East

Rawan Oueidat, Director, Corporate Ratings, EMEA

Emir Mujkic, Director, Insurance Ratings, EMEA

Sapna Jagtiani, Director, Corporate Ratings, EMEA



Moderator:



Zahabia Gupta, Managing Director, Head of Emerging Markets Credit Research



This webinar is free of charge.