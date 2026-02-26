Webinar

Unlocking Growth: Recalibrating Europe's Securitization Framework(s) for a Dynamic Financial Future

Summary

As part of the Savings and Investments Union (SIU) strategy, the EU securitization framework is currently undergoing a recalibration aimed at facilitating greater securitization activity. U.K. regulators have also proposed significant changes to securitization rules, aimed at reducing costs and helping issuance to grow.

Join us for this live webinar, where senior leaders from our European structured finance team and guest speaker from the industry will discuss how securitization can act as a funding source and balance sheet management tool for bank and non-bank lenders, while providing an alternative asset class for investors.

Key topics:

  • Historical credit performance of European securitization: The current regulatory requirements may not reflect the robust performance track record of the prevailing types of securitization products in the current market.
  • Overview of EU regulatory changes: The EU’s securitization proposals are comprehensive and broadly positive. They include proposed changes to the conduct requirements for investor due diligence and issuer transparency, as well as recalibrations to the prudential framework for banks and insurers.
  • Conduct rules: Current due diligence requirements in the EU securitization framework are overly complex and prescriptive. Issuer transparency requirements also involve prescriptive data templates, which are not always fit for purpose or futureproof.
  • UK proposals: The U.K. authorities have recently published their own consultation, which suggests more radical changes in their jurisdiction than currently proposed for the EU.

Guest Speaker:
Scott McMunn, Chief Executive Officer, Loan Market Association

S&P Speakers:
David Knutson, Head of Industry Outreach, S&P Global (moderator)
Andrew South, Head of European Structured Finance Research, S&P Global Ratings

