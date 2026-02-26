Unlocking Growth: Recalibrating Europe's Securitization Framework(s) for a Dynamic Financial Future

S&P Global Offerings
As part of the Savings and Investments Union (SIU) strategy, the EU securitization framework is currently undergoing a recalibration aimed at facilitating greater securitization activity. U.K. regulators have also proposed significant changes to securitization rules, aimed at reducing costs and helping issuance to grow.
Join us for this live webinar, where senior leaders from our European structured finance team and guest speaker from the industry will discuss how securitization can act as a funding source and balance sheet management tool for bank and non-bank lenders, while providing an alternative asset class for investors.
Key topics:
Guest Speaker:
Scott McMunn, Chief Executive Officer, Loan Market Association
S&P Speakers:
David Knutson, Head of Industry Outreach, S&P Global (moderator)
Andrew South, Head of European Structured Finance Research, S&P Global Ratings
