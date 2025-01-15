Recent Rating Action On Electricite de France

S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings leading analysts for a live interactive webinar where they will discuss our upgrade of Electricite de France (EDF) to 'BBB+' this week.
Access the full rating action HERE>
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Emmanuel Dubois-Pelerin, EMEA Utilities Sector Lead
Claire Mauduit-LeClercq, France, Benelux, Iberia Lead Analyst
Moderator:
Eileen Zhang, EMEA Utilities Analytical Manager
This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.