Recent Rating Action On Electricite de France

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading analysts for a live interactive webinar where they will discuss our upgrade of Electricite de France (EDF) to 'BBB+' this week.



Access the full rating action HERE>



Key discussion points:

What are the key factors behind the upgrade?

Our view on EDF's ongoing and future nuclear investment programs

Our view on EDF's relationship with the French State, and potential state support

What could drive ratings up or down in the future?



Speakers:

Emmanuel Dubois-Pelerin, EMEA Utilities Sector Lead

Claire Mauduit-LeClercq, France, Benelux, Iberia Lead Analyst



Moderator:

Eileen Zhang, EMEA Utilities Analytical Manager

