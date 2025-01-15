Webinar

Recent Rating Action On Electricite de France

Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading analysts for a live interactive webinar where they will discuss our upgrade of Electricite de France (EDF) to 'BBB+' this week.

Access the full rating action HERE>

Key discussion points:

  • What are the key factors behind the upgrade? 
  • Our view on EDF's ongoing and future nuclear investment programs
  • Our view on EDF's relationship with the French State, and potential state support
  • What could drive ratings up or down in the future?


Speakers:
Emmanuel Dubois-Pelerin, EMEA Utilities Sector Lead
Claire Mauduit-LeClercq, France, Benelux, Iberia Lead Analyst
  
Moderator:
Eileen Zhang, EMEA Utilities Analytical Manager

This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.

