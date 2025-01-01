Rating Performance Insights 2026 - What We Are Watching

Please join S&P Global Ratings corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar, when they will discuss the recent outlook revision on Volkswagen AG.



Access the full Rating Action HERE.



Key discussion points:

Drivers of the outlook change

New recovery trajectory

Speakers:

Vittoria Ferraris, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Global Autos

Lukas Paul, Director & Lead Analyst, EMEA Autos



This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.