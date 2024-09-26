Pacific Corporates: Solid Fundamentals Despite Geopolitical Uncertainty

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar and Q&A on Thursday, March 5, where they will discuss key credit trends and the outlook for the Australian and New Zealand corporate and infrastructure sectors.

Key discussion topics included:

Which sectors are most exposed to geopolitical and economic risks?

How will data center growth transform Australian REITs and Infrastructure?

Will the office recovery continue in an AI world?

Can infrastructure ratings absorb the capex pipeline?

Speakers:

Parvathy Iyer, Managing Director & Lead Analyst, Infrastructure Ratings

Richard Creed, Director, Corporate Ratings

Meet Vora, Director, Infrastructure Ratings

Aldrin Ang, Director, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:

Sam Playfair, Director, Corporate Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.