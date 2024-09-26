Pacific Corporates: Solid Fundamentals Despite Geopolitical Uncertainty

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar and Q&A on Thursday, March 5, where they will discuss key credit trends and the outlook for the Australian and New Zealand corporate and infrastructure sectors.
Key discussion topics included:
Speakers:
Parvathy Iyer, Managing Director & Lead Analyst, Infrastructure Ratings
Richard Creed, Director, Corporate Ratings
Meet Vora, Director, Infrastructure Ratings
Aldrin Ang, Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Sam Playfair, Director, Corporate Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.