Asia-Pacific Alternative Investment Funds 2026: New Rating Assigned on Infratil Ltd.

Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings senior analysts for a live interactive webinar to discuss our 'BBB+A-2' ratings recently assigned to Infratil Ltd.
Key discussion points included:
Speakers:
Lisa Barrett, Director, Lead Analyst, Pacific Financial Institutions Ratings
Nico deLange, Director, Lead Analyst, Pacific Financial Institutions Ratings
Moderator:
Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions Ratings
This webinar is free of charge.