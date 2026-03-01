Webinar

Asia-Pacific Alternative Investment Funds 2026: New Rating Assigned on Infratil Ltd.

Live Webinar

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings senior analysts for a live interactive webinar to discuss our 'BBB+A-2' ratings recently assigned to Infratil Ltd. 


Key discussion points included:

  • Key credit factors underpinning our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings and stable outlook assigned to Infratil Ltd.
  • Our latest outlook for the Australian and New Zealand alternative investment funds sector.

Speakers:

Lisa Barrett, Director, Lead Analyst, Pacific Financial Institutions Ratings
Nico deLange, Director, Lead Analyst, Pacific Financial Institutions Ratings

Moderator:

Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions Ratings

This webinar is free of charge.

REGISTER NOW

Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.