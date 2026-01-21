Webinar

Liquidity Outlook 2026: Six Questions, Six Answers

Virtual

Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. GMT to discuss the liquidity outlook for 2026. The team will address six questions on key issues that could affect liquidity and volatility in global credit markets in 2026.
   
Key discussion topics include:

  • How could the evolution of Fed leadership impact Fed policy & market liquidity?
  • Could Nonbank Financial Institutions' increasing leverage lead to market volatility?
  • Can primary bond markets absorb tech/AI capital expenditure plans in 2026?
  • Will U.S financial deregulation unlock liquidity?
  • Will private credit be a competitor, or a complement, to broadly syndicated lending?
  • Could rising Japanese yields have a ripple effect on global liquidity?

    
Speakers:
Brendan Browne, Managing Director, Financial Institutions
Nicolas Charnay, Managing Director, Financial Institutions
Andrew Chang, Director, U.S Technology
Evan Gunter, Director, Private Markets
Louis Kuijs, Chief APAC Economist
Satyam Panday, Chief U.S Economist
Kensuke Sugihara, Managing Director, Japan Lead Analytical Manager
Ekaterina Tolstova, Associate Director, Credit Research & Insights

Moderator:
Alexandre Birry, Global Head of Credit Research & Insights

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

