Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. GMT to discuss the liquidity outlook for 2026. The team will address six questions on key issues that could affect liquidity and volatility in global credit markets in 2026.



Key discussion topics include:

How could the evolution of Fed leadership impact Fed policy & market liquidity?

Could Nonbank Financial Institutions' increasing leverage lead to market volatility?

Can primary bond markets absorb tech/AI capital expenditure plans in 2026?

Will U.S financial deregulation unlock liquidity?

Will private credit be a competitor, or a complement, to broadly syndicated lending?

Could rising Japanese yields have a ripple effect on global liquidity?



Speakers:

Brendan Browne, Managing Director, Financial Institutions

Nicolas Charnay, Managing Director, Financial Institutions

Andrew Chang, Director, U.S Technology

Evan Gunter, Director, Private Markets

Louis Kuijs, Chief APAC Economist

Satyam Panday, Chief U.S Economist

Kensuke Sugihara, Managing Director, Japan Lead Analytical Manager

Ekaterina Tolstova, Associate Director, Credit Research & Insights



Moderator:

Alexandre Birry, Global Head of Credit Research & Insights



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.