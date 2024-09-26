Kuaishou Technology And Its Proposed Senior Notes Assigned 'A-' Ratings

S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, January 14, where they shared their views on Kuaishou Technology's ratings and the competitive dynamics of the media industry in China.



Key discussion topics included:

Key credit considerations for Kuaishou

Rating opinion on Kuaishou's proposed senior unsecured notes

Competitive dynamics with other media players in China

Speakers:

Cathy Lai, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Aras Poon, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Clifford Kurz, Director, Corporate Ratings



This webinar replay is free of charge.