Kuaishou Technology And Its Proposed Senior Notes Assigned 'A-' Ratings

S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, January 14, where they shared their views on Kuaishou Technology's ratings and the competitive dynamics of the media industry in China.
Key discussion topics included:
Speakers:
Cathy Lai, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Aras Poon, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Clifford Kurz, Director, Corporate Ratings
This webinar replay is free of charge.