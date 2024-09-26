Webinar

Kuaishou Technology And Its Proposed Senior Notes Assigned 'A-' Ratings

Summary

 

S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, January 14, where they shared their views on Kuaishou Technology's ratings and the competitive dynamics of the media industry in China.

Key discussion topics included: 

  • Key credit considerations for Kuaishou
  • Rating opinion on Kuaishou's proposed senior unsecured notes
  • Competitive dynamics with other media players in China

Speakers:
Cathy Lai, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Aras Poon, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:
Clifford Kurz, Director, Corporate Ratings

