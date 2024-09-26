How Will Conflict In Iran Impact APAC Oil And Gas Markets?

Join S&P Global Ratings' leading oil and gas analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, March 12, where they will discuss how the conflict in Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could impact oil and gas markets across Asia Pacific.



Key discussion topics include:

What is the current state of the conflict?

How are India and Indonesia exposed?

What risks do Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore face?

Is Australia protected by its production?

How can China, Japan, and Korea cope?

What can APAC oil and gas firms do?

Speakers:

Zahabia Gupta, Managing Director, Head of Emerging Market Research

Pauline Tang, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil And Gas, Southeast Asia

Ker Liang Chan, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil And Gas, South And Southeast Asia

Minh Hoang, Director, Lead Analyst, Oil And Gas, South And Southeast Asia

JunHong Park, Director, Corporate Ratings, Korea

Takashi Akimoto, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil And Gas, Japan

Crystal Wong, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil And Gas, China

Richard Creed, Director, Lead Analyst, Energy And Commodities, Australia



Moderator:

Charles Chang, Managing Director, Greater China Country Lead, Corporates



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.