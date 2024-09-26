How Will Conflict In Iran Impact APAC Oil And Gas Markets?

S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Join S&P Global Ratings' leading oil and gas analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, March 12, where they will discuss how the conflict in Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could impact oil and gas markets across Asia Pacific.
Key discussion topics include:
Speakers:
Zahabia Gupta, Managing Director, Head of Emerging Market Research
Pauline Tang, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil And Gas, Southeast Asia
Ker Liang Chan, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil And Gas, South And Southeast Asia
Minh Hoang, Director, Lead Analyst, Oil And Gas, South And Southeast Asia
JunHong Park, Director, Corporate Ratings, Korea
Takashi Akimoto, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil And Gas, Japan
Crystal Wong, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil And Gas, China
Richard Creed, Director, Lead Analyst, Energy And Commodities, Australia
Moderator:
Charles Chang, Managing Director, Greater China Country Lead, Corporates
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.