Webinar
Live Webinar
Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, January 28, where they will discuss key trends and developments in the global Sukuk market and Asia-Pacific Islamic banking sector.
Key discussion topics included:
Speakers:
Mohamed Damak, Managing Director, Global Head of Islamic Finance and Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings
Nikita Anand, Director and Lead Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings
Shinoy Varghese, Associate Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
Ruchika Malhotra, Senior Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings
Moderator:
Geeta Chugh, Managing Director and Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.