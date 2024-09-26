Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, January 28, where they will discuss key trends and developments in the global Sukuk market and Asia-Pacific Islamic banking sector.



Key discussion topics included:

What is our outlook for global sukuk issuances in 2026?

What are the key trends shaping Islamic banking sector in Asia-Pacific?

What are the risks affecting Islamic finance in 2026?

Speakers:

Mohamed Damak, Managing Director, Global Head of Islamic Finance and Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings

Nikita Anand, Director and Lead Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings

Shinoy Varghese, Associate Director, Financial Institutions Ratings

Ruchika Malhotra, Senior Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings



Moderator:

Geeta Chugh, Managing Director and Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings



