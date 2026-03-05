Global Sovereign Ratings - Impact of the Middle East Conflict

S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings leading sovereign analysts for a live interactive webinar where we will look at the possible implications of the conflict in the Middle East for sovereign ratings globally.
Speakers:
Benjamin Young, Managing Director & Sector Lead - Sovereign Ratings EMEA
Frank Gill, Managing Director & Sector Lead - Sovereign Rating EMEA
Joydeep Mukherji, Managing Director & Sector Lead - Sovereign Ratings Americas
Moderator:
Roberto Sifon-Arevalo, Managing Director & Chief Analytical Officer - Global Sovereigns and MLI Ratings
This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.