China's Prolonged Property Slump: Credit Implications For Banks And Developers

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, March 12, where they will discuss the outlook for China’s banking and property sectors, and assess the credit implications for Chinese banks and developers amid the prolonged property downturn.



Key discussion topics include:

What will it take to achieve a sustainable recovery in China's property market?

Could new REIT schemes in China provide developers with a pathway to raise liquidity and to deleverage?

How is the Chinese banking sector holding up as property pain continues?

What are the downside risks for the Chinese banking sector?

Speakers:

Ming Tan, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings

Edward Chan, Director, Corporate Ratings

Fan Gao, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Lawrence Lu, Managing Director, Corporate Ratings



