China's Prolonged Property Slump: Credit Implications For Banks And Developers

Webinar
Live Webinar
Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, March 12, where they will discuss the outlook for China’s banking and property sectors, and assess the credit implications for Chinese banks and developers amid the prolonged property downturn.
Key discussion topics include:
Speakers:
Ming Tan, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
Edward Chan, Director, Corporate Ratings
Fan Gao, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Lawrence Lu, Managing Director, Corporate Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.