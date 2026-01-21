Webinar

2026 European Infrastructure & Utilities Outlook Series

Virtual

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for live, interactive webinars on February 9, 10 and 11, 2026, where they will lead discussions around our published outlooks and sector views.
  

Monday, February 9, 2026
Transportation Infrastructure

  • What are the key rating drivers for European transport infrastructure?
  • How will European transport infrastructure strike the balance between growth opportunities and solid credit metrics?
  • European airline dynamics

  
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Digital Infrastructure & Data Centers

  • Digital Infrastructure sector outlook
  • Taking the pulse on data center investment
  • Risks to watch in the data center market

  

Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Utilities

  • Europe's energy transition changes pace and shape
  • Credit impacts from Data Centres deployment
  • UK Water: a degree of stabilisation?

   

The 2026 Infrastructure & Utilities Outlook Series will take place at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET on each of the scheduled dates.

Register Now

Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.