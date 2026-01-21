2026 European Infrastructure & Utilities Outlook Series

Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for live, interactive webinars on February 9, 10 and 11, 2026, where they will lead discussions around our published outlooks and sector views.



Monday, February 9, 2026

Transportation Infrastructure

What are the key rating drivers for European transport infrastructure?

How will European transport infrastructure strike the balance between growth opportunities and solid credit metrics?

European airline dynamics



Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Digital Infrastructure & Data Centers

Digital Infrastructure sector outlook

Taking the pulse on data center investment

Risks to watch in the data center market

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Utilities

Europe's energy transition changes pace and shape

Credit impacts from Data Centres deployment

UK Water: a degree of stabilisation?

The 2026 Infrastructure & Utilities Outlook Series will take place at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET on each of the scheduled dates.



