2026 European Infrastructure & Utilities Outlook Series

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for live, interactive webinars on February 9, 10 and 11, 2026, where they will lead discussions around our published outlooks and sector views.
Monday, February 9, 2026
Transportation Infrastructure
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Digital Infrastructure & Data Centers
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Utilities
The 2026 Infrastructure & Utilities Outlook Series will take place at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET on each of the scheduled dates.