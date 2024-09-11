Asia-Pacific Corporate Outlook Virtual Conference 2026: New Plans, New Tails, New Players

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Ratings invites you to the Asia-Pacific Corporate Outlook Virtual Conference 2026 on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Singapore Time
This year’s theme, “New Plans, New Tails, New Players,” will examine the evolving corporate and infrastructure landscape across the Asia-Pacific region. Senior members of S&P Global Ratings’ Asia-Pacific ratings teams, together with leading market practitioners, will discuss China’s new Five-Year Plan, emerging tail risks across the region, and their implications for current and emerging corporate issuers.
This complimentary virtual conference offers timely insights and forward-looking perspectives on the key risks and trends shaping Asia-Pacific markets.
Please note that this event is closed to the media.
Topics include:
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team