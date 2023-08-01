In Person

Spanish Sovereign and Banking Outlook Seminar 2026

S&P Global Ratings' Office, Paseo de la Castellana, 7, Madrid 28046, Spain

Summary

Join us for this exclusive event on Tuesday, January 27, when our analysts and industry guest speakers will explore the latest trends, key challenges, and emerging opportunities shaping Spain’s sovereign and banking landscape in 2026.
     
Agenda At A Glance

09:00 -- Registration, Networking & Refreshments

09:30 -- Economic Prospects And Expectations For Eurozone Sovereign Ratings In 2026

10:00 -- What’s On The Horizon For European And Spanish Banks?

10:35 -- Private Markets: Where Do We Stand, And Where Are We Heading To?

11:10 -- Conclusions Followed By Networking & Refreshments

11:30 -- Close

Speakers

Industry Guest Speakers:

  • Leticia Ruenes, Pemberton Asset Management SA

S&P Global Ratings Speakers:

  • Miriam Fernandez, S&P Global Ratings
  • Elena Iparraguirre, S&P Global Ratings 
  • Luigi Motti, S&P Global Ratings 
  • Marko Mrsnik, S&P Global Ratings
  • Philippe Raposo, S&P Global Ratings 

Location

S&P Global Ratings' Office,
Paseo de la Castellana, 7 (6th Floor),
Madrid 28046,
Spain

