Spanish Sovereign and Banking Outlook Seminar 2026

In Person
S&P Global Ratings' Office, Paseo de la Castellana, 7, Madrid 28046, Spain
Join us for this exclusive event on Tuesday, January 27, when our analysts and industry guest speakers will explore the latest trends, key challenges, and emerging opportunities shaping Spain’s sovereign and banking landscape in 2026.
S&P Global Ratings' events are free to attend, however, to guarantee a place, we encourage you to register early.
Please note there will be no option to participate virtually. The event will be held in person only.
09:00 -- Registration, Networking & Refreshments
09:30 -- Economic Prospects And Expectations For Eurozone Sovereign Ratings In 2026
10:00 -- What’s On The Horizon For European And Spanish Banks?
10:35 -- Private Markets: Where Do We Stand, And Where Are We Heading To?
11:10 -- Conclusions Followed By Networking & Refreshments
11:30 -- Close
Industry Guest Speakers:
S&P Global Ratings Speakers:
S&P Global Ratings' Office,
Paseo de la Castellana, 7 (6th Floor),
Madrid 28046,
Spain
*Click on the map to the right of the screen to see a more precise location and directions.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team