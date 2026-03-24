U.S. Private Markets Forum

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
In Person
Edison Ballroom South & Rooftop
S&P Global Ratings is excited to announce the date for its annual Private Markets Conference in New York City!
Over the past fifteen years, private funding has become an integral part of the equity and debt capital markets, not only funding the growth of both middle market and large cap corporates, but also infrastructure of tomorrow – digital and energy transition, asset-based financing, and fund finance. Now, as access to private debt is broadening to retail investors, there is also rising concern about the durability and sustainability of this market.
Our highly anticipated Private Markets event offers a unique opportunity to hear from S&P Global Ratings’ senior analysts and leading industry specialists, take part in interactive panel discussions, and connect with market participants to explore market mechanics, evolving dynamics, and the shifting risk landscape.
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Venue: South Ballroom & Rooftop – at the Edison Hotel
Address: 221 West 46th Street, New York, Ny 10036
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
*Lunch and Breakfast will be served.
*Networking Reception to follow
S&P Global Ratings senior analysts and thought leaders will release the comprehensive event agenda, including a full speaker line up and discussion topics in the coming weeks. Check back for updates.
This event will take place at The Edison Hotel
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team