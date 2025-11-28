CSO Insights: Why water is a rising focus in AI, climate and nature conversations

S&P Global Offerings
28 Nov, 2025
We kick off this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast with key takeaways from COP30, the annual UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties that ended last week in Belém, Brazil. You can listen to our previous episode about COP30 here.
Today’s episode features Emilio Tenuta, the Chief Sustainability Officer at Ecolab, a provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions to businesses around the world. In the interview, Emilio explains the rising focus on water in conversations about climate and nature.
“The climate crisis is really about a water crisis: The way we're going to experience climate is through extreme weather events and droughts, floods and a number of other activities that impact our businesses,” Emilio says. “But it's also about water being an enabler to drive your business performance and impact.”
Emilio explains how AI can help companies understand future water risks. “Up to now, we've been looking in a rearview mirror on what water stress really means,” he says. "Now we're trying to embed AI so we can look predictively.”
This interview is the latest installment in our CSO Insights podcast series, where we interview Chief Sustainability Officers around the world and across industries about how they’re navigating the changing sustainability landscape.
This piece was published by S&P Global Energy Horizons and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.
