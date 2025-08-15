CSO Insights: How sustainability pullback is playing out in Southeast Asia

Transcript provided by Kensho.



Lindsey Hall: Well, we wanted to get to the heart of how sustainability leaders are dealing with changing landscape. So today, we're kicking off a new miniseries where we talk to Chief Sustainability Officers.



Eric Lim: , the Chief Sustainability Officer at United Overseas Bank, or UOB.



This is one of the largest banks headquartered in Singapore. I sat down with Eric and UOB's offices in Singapore earlier this summer, where I asked him about the bank's approach to sustainability, how UOB works with customers across industries on decarbonization, climate change and understanding their nature risks and dependencies and the importance of ensuring a just transition.



You'll hear Eric use the term ASEAN. That stands for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and the group aims to promote economic and security cooperation among its members. Eric mentioned MAS, that's the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the nation's Central Bank and financial regulator. He also references solar PV, that's photovoltaic, and it refers to technology that converts sunlight into electrical energy.



He mentions the BCA Green Mark, that's an internationally recognized green building certification scheme that's tailored for a tropical climate and was created by Singapore's Building and Construction Authority.



Finally, he mentions the Singapore Sustainable Finance Association, where he's a convening member. The SSFA is a collaboration across sectors to support Singapore's growth as a sustainable finance center. Okay. Here's Eric, who starts off with some background on the markets that UOB serves.



Eric Lim: UOB is a Singapore-based bank with a strong regional franchise across Southeast Asia. So think Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam. Clearly, we play the connectivity game up to North Asia, and we think the global community in Australia and Europe as well as the U.S. As CSO, I'm responsible for the overarching sustainability strategy of the entire group.



And clearly, I work together with our frontend partners on the wholesale side to support our clients on their transition journeys with our sustainable finance solutions.



One of the things that was really important for us to get right at the beginning of our sustainability journey was to understand the role a bank plays in supporting the real economy in transition. And operating in a developing part of the world, it was very important for us that we understood how a just transition looks like, right?



Because at the end of the day, as we transition across the developing economies, we need to make sure that things like energy access, affordability, security are balanced with decarbonization and national interest like supporting employment, uplifting living standards were considered alongside protecting the environment as well as natural capital resources.



So along the way, whenever we built sustainable finance solutions, whenever we engage with our clients, it was always a very balanced view that we had because in a way, we needed the sustainability journey itself to be sustainable.



And you have to take into account the boating electric, consumer preferences, affordability as well as commercial viability of the business models that we support. So that was very core in our philosophy for sustainability.



On a day-to-day basis, obviously, we keep an eye on where the key technologies that our client companies will be investing in, what's bankable, what's scalable. And one of the superpowers of a commercial bank is the ability to deploy massive amounts of liquidity at very affordable interest rates, right?



And so we're very clear. It's about scaling mature technologies that can make a real-world impact, whether it's in terms of power generation, in transport, in the built environment or in agriculture. So on a daily basis, we're obsessed with supporting the client decarbonization and transition journeys.



Lindsey Hall: Okay. Lots of follow-up questions, but I have to start with this idea of the balancing act. That is one of the key things that I hear about is how do you balance sustainability priorities with things like you said, energy, affordability, security, etc. I know what that conversation sounds like in the U.S., what does it look like here in Singapore and with the clients that you're working with across Asia?



Eric Lim: Yes. So maybe let me give a very practical example. When we set our net zero targets back in 2022 now, I want to say, we looked at the key sectors that were important to this part of the world and important to our portfolio. So we picked power generation, automotive, completed real estate, construction as well as steel, right?



And when we looked at how the decarbonization pathways for these sectors needed to look like, instead of using global reference pathways that were not sensitized to regional realities, we actually looked at regional pathways that were still high quality, still 1.5 degree aligned, but sensitized to what made a lot more sense for the region.



And as we built our net zero strategies, our parts of travel, we took into account those regional sensitivities, right? The second thing we do on a day-to-day basis as we build our suite of sustainable solutions, when we go into country, again, be it Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, we look very closely at the pace of change, the path of travel that is being indicated by the government as well as the regulatory bodies because we realize that in order to decarbonize effectively these economies, you need the entire ecosystem of national ambition, regulatory signals or guidance, the real economy conviction as well as financial services to be able to fund that change, right?



And so where we feel that the action and the momentum is there, we deploy as much balance sheet as we can to support our clients. And where we feel perhaps there may be misalignment, we then try to bring our capacity building and advisory capabilities to support the key decision-makers within those ecosystems to create alignment.



So for example, when we think about the work we do at the Singapore Sustainable Finance Association, at the end of the day, that's about bringing together the financial services players as an ecosystem to try to align on what is the most effective way to work with the ecosystem.



And that can, again, be government, can be real economy, can be asset managers, can be banks, right, in order to affect that change. So I think as a bank, because of the range of perspectives we have and the range of levers that we can pull for direct or indirect action, that's kind of how we conduct ourselves as we push for change in action.



Lindsey Hall: You said you're obsessed with helping clients decarbonize, but what does that look like sector to sector?



Eric Lim: So I think if you look at the power sector, this is clearly one area that everybody realizes is kind of the mother of all pathways, right? If we can decarbonize power, we kind of have a real fighting chance to be able to decarbonize all the other sectors. And one of the realities of the region is Southeast Asia, again, our playground, has not decoupled yet GDP growth and carbon emissions, right?



And so this is an area that we need to continue to work at. And it's not so much that the region doesn't believe in renewables. It's that the region has so much need for energy with all of the growth opportunities, be it in manufacturing and data centers, in building out our cities, etc., etc., that you just need more energy of every possible kind, right?



So as we look at the opportunities within the region, it's figuring out, number one, how do we support as much renewable build into the region as possible because that's going to be, in the long run, the most affordable, most secure source of energy for the region, right?



It's figuring out how to continue to support the decarbonization or decommissioning of coal-fired power plants. That is a tough gate. It's very complex, but it's an area that if we're going to have a long successful journey towards decarbonization that we've got to crack within the ecosystem. It's figuring out how to be able to do gas power, right, in the most effective and low cost as well as low carbon way, right?



So I think that's a key area within the region we've got to focus on. And central to all of it is actually the grid that connects the region. So within ASEAN, we always talk about the ASEAN Power Grid. I think we're really starting to see some real action there in terms of some of the interconnectors that have been set up. So I think that's an area we need to continue to focus on. So that's one.



The second area that's really important for us to realize is at the end of the day, cities really matter and what we build into the built environment, right, and these long-tail assets we build into our city infrastructure, our completed real estate, et cetera, make a real difference, right? So I think green buildings, the ability for the built environment to be able to consider a natural capital and biodiversity type considerations, also addressing the adaptation and resilience aspects of the built environment areas we are starting to see a lot more thinking around.



I think everybody gets a green building, right? Green building that's low energy. I think that's just a very common asset at this point in time. But protecting that same green building from an adaptation and resilience perspective, from physical events that are going to be more frequent, more intense and more commercially and economically damaging. That's something building owners or asset owners cannot solve by themselves, right? You got to be able to work with your city decision makers, right, your city leaders to be able to solve for that.



I also mentioned nature and biodiversity. I think this is one of those original sustainability topics that kind of fell a little bit at the wayside when net zero and decarbonization came to the forefront, but we really need to kind of bring that back because we benefit so much from some of the infrastructural benefits that nature gives us as well as we're tremendously dependent in our supply chains on natural capital. So we've got to figure out how to make those resilient as well. So these are a couple of the areas where we see real actions that we're focused on.



Lindsey Hall: You mentioned the ASEAN Power Grid. For any of our listeners who are not based here in Singapore or in ASEAN, what should they understand?



Eric Lim: So at the end of the day, the ASEAN Power Grid is a very simple calculation on who has the land to be able to develop sizable solar PV energy generation sources, who has the rivers to be able to put in large hydro power plants and where does the energy demand come from, right? So if you take a simple example like Singapore, we've got no land, we've got no mountains, we've got no rivers. So pretty much in terms of solar PV, hydropower, geothermal, any of the common renewable options, Singapore doesn't have many of those options, right?



But at the end of the day, we need power, right? We need power to continue to grow. So working together with our neighbors like Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, for them to build up those energy assets, but then to be able to build the grid to be able to transport renewable energy from where they generated to where it's needed, that's what we're talking about in terms of the ASEAN Power Grid, right?



And so being able to connect up Southeast Asia through this grid will be a massive advantage, not just for the countries that can generate and sell that power right, but for the region to collaborate as a whole.



Lindsey Hall: Okay. So you just made a point that there's no land in Singapore, very little land, but I am so impressed in my 48 hours that I've been here. One of the first things that I did is I went to the Botanic Gardens, I went to the National Orchid Garden. I went to the Chinese garden, I went to the Japanese garden.



Eric Lim: I'm very impressed that you managed to go to so many gardens.



Lindsey Hall: And I've gone other places as well. I have eaten a lot of Singaporean food since I arrived. But I have been so impressed with the emphasis on nature and preservation, conservation of nature. So I'd love to dig into that topic a little more because I also was reading something that you wrote on LinkedIn, you wrote that we need to stop seeing nature through a purely conservation lens, start embedding it into core business, financial and strategic decisions. Can you talk to me a little bit more about what you mean by that?



Eric Lim: Yes. So I think nature suffers a bit of branding as well as misunderstanding issue. when we talk to business decision-makers about nature, right? I think when you talk to business decision-makers about net zero decarbonization, they instinctively get it. They go, we understand how the new technologies of renewable energy, EVs, battery tech, green building, we understand how that fits into our economy, how these assets look like and how we invest and finance them.



But generally, when you talk to business decision-makers about nature, you get out of 10 people you talk to 10 different versions of reality, right? Some will think, oh, you're talking about nature-based solutions and carbon credits.



Some will think, oh, you're talking about conservation and restoration, it's about planting trees, someone else will say, okay, I get it. We're talking about mangroves, aren't we, right? And if you get really far out, you get, is it about the polar bears, right? Are we trying to save the penguins, right?



And so I think conservation is absolutely critical, and I'm not putting that as a lower priority. But what I'm saying is nature and biodiversity is so fundamental to how our economy works that to only see it from almost condescending manner of, oh, we have to protect nature is to completely misunderstand how dependent we as societies, communities, economies, and economic models, our reliance on nature itself, right?



So what I prefer to do when we talk about nature is to decompose the word nature into its fundamental asset classes. We're talking about water. We're talking about land. We're talking about breathable air. We're talking about atmosphere, right, workable atmospheres and really then to make a link between those natural capital asset classes to the fundamentals of how we run our business.



As an example, water, we find is one of the most cross-cutting natural capital asset classes across every business model. You need it for agriculture, you need it for power, you need it for manufacturing, you need it to run your cities, right?



And so the reliance on water and the ability to understand that too much water is a problem, too little water is a problem, having water the wrong kinds is a problem and therefore, building into our business models a level of stewardship, appropriate use of water treating water once they come out from our industrial processes the right way, just having that kind of life cycle thinking about water helps us protect that natural capital asset class and eventually protects our business models. So that's an example of how we need to be thinking about natural capital in a very practical and economic way.



Lindsey Hall: This is something we've spent a lot of time on at S&P Global and our economists are even looking at this question of how do you put a price tag on nature? How do you incorporate nature into economic models. It's not something that's historically really been widely done.



Eric Lim: That's true.



Lindsey Hall: Can you talk to me about some of the work that you're doing to address this problem, this gap?



Eric Lim: So it's a very true statement that one of the best things we've done in the carbon world, albeit the work is not done, is to conceptualize this idea that carbon has a price, right. Be it through a carbon credit or through a carbon tax. And yes, across the world, we still have compliance versus voluntary regimes. Carbon is not properly priced across the world yet, but that concept is not a new concept.



But you mentioned, Lindsay, the exact point, right, with nature. Number one, which part of nature are we talking about? Number two, how do we price nature? And number three, nature being so hyper local, the price of nature in one location will be completely different from the price of nature in another location.



So I think one of the things we need to be careful with is not to get stuck on figuring out the price of nature as the leading, right? It's a piece of what we need to do as a global and regional ecosystem, but we can't wait for that. What we need to be able to do is actually take a lens of risk and resilience, right?



And this is a style of language that every company, every industry, every city mayor or decision-maker or every national government can understand, right? It's basically doing a risk assessment of how are we as communities and economies reliant and dependent on natural capital and being able to understand those vulnerabilities and build adaptation and resilience in because that will start to make sense to everyday decision-maker at either governmental or business level. And you don't even need to be able to have a lot of price signals to be able to do that.



One of the areas we think is a price signal that's currently not well understood is actually in the area of insurance, right? And what we mean by that is the insurance industry, particularly the reinsurance industry, has very sophisticated actuarial models that they use to be able to price risk of every sort, not just carbon and climate change, right, but natural capital type risk. That information is generally not widely available to business decision-makers or financiers, right?



But that could serve as a very important pricing indication as to how we should be responding to or investing in resilient and adaptation. So I think there's some work for the ecosystem to come together on that. At the Singapore Sustainable Finance Association level, one of the work groups we're thinking of bringing together is actually on adaptation and resilience.



And what we want to be able to do is bring together standard setters, regulators, the real economy, for example, for built environment, financiers as well as insurers together to be able to circle around what natural capital and biodiversity vulnerabilities for the build environment looks like and then to be able to craft and design ecosystem responses that help us invest in the right assets.



Lindsey Hall: This is so interesting. I was recently interviewing the CEO of Climate Risk and Resilience at Howden, the global insurer reinsurer, and he was talking about something very similar. They need to, “retrain the invisible hand,” and I'm doing air quotes here, because that was the phrase he kept talking about how we need to basically reset the way that we value nature.



Like you said, it's something that insurers have the capability to help with, but it's not happening across the ecosystem right now. You've mentioned the Singapore Sustainable Finance Association. Talk to me about your work at the SSFA.



Eric Lim: Yes. So the SSFA is a very interesting association that was set up, I want to say, slightly over a year ago. And it essentially brought together the key players within the Singapore financial services ecosystem, asset managers, insurers, banks as well as partners like academia, business federations and of course, our friendly regulated MAS, right?



And what the association tries to do is figure out how to solve for challenges that individual FIs cannot solve for themselves, right? And there are five work streams within SSFA that we've been working on, carbon markets, transition finance, blended finance, natural capital, and biodiversity as well as the Singapore taxonomy, right, figuring out how to address challenges there and come up with practical solutions that can move us forward.



So I lead together with Manulife as well as UBS, the natural capital and biodiversity piece of work, right? And so that's kind of what we do at the SSFA. What we do on an annual basis, though, is we relook these key themes that we're working on to figure out whether we should add new areas of work.



So for example, when I mentioned adaptation and resilience, that's an area we're considering adding on as well as pieces of work we have satisfactorily kind of delivered a usable outcome, and we should kind of shut those down. So that's what we do at the SSFA.



Lindsey Hall: And I understand that you recently published a practical guide for FIs getting started on nature financing. Can you tell our listeners what they understand about that guide?



Eric Lim: Yes. One of the things we realized was the TNFD, which is the Task Force for Nature-related Financial Disclosures was a very well thought through framework but really putting it into practice can be quite daunting, right?



And what we wanted to do was as an ecosystem of FIs speaking to the other FIs supporting real economy companies, kind of come up with how a CSO would be talking to their CEO and their Chairman and Board about the relevance of nature to their business model and supporting their clients in a simple, almost executive summary kind of way, but with real practical examples, right?



So within the paper, you'll find that the language is very easy to read, but still covers the case for change, how to think of it from a risk management perspective, how to think of it from a commercial financing or investing perspective and recommended next steps, right? Very straightforward, right?



And what we wanted to do with this guide was to get it into the hands of as many sustainable finance as well as FI decision-makers as possible for them to be able to think of nature in a very practical way.



Again, moving away from just a conservation or restoration perspective, but really thinking through hard core, what nature and biodiversity means for the economy and then being able to respond to that. So that was the intent of that paper. In the appendix, you'll find there's a whole geek section for folks who want to go super deep, and we made that available because we know sustainability isn't just about passion. It's about hardcore technical skills. And so we try to serve both the strategy mind as well as the technical mind of sustainability professionals there.



Lindsey Hall: I am constantly surprised in my role at how much of sustainability comes down to the way you communicate about it. What does that look like in your role? How do you think about the communication side of things?



Eric Lim: Yes. I think one of the things we struggle with as sustainability professionals is we think because we live this 24/7 that everybody understands how we think and the language we use, and that would be the worst assumption ever, right?



So I think it's very important from a communication perspective to use simple ways of getting across actually really complex concepts, right? And what I see sometimes folks simplify a concept in order to get through, I don't think that's right because these concepts and these issues are complex, right?



But using simple language to be able to get it across, I think, is important, right? The second thing also is we really need to be able to appreciate the lens through which our very wide range of audiences may be processing this information, right? If I'm speaking to a Board of Directors, for example, right, I understand they're trying to understand strategy as well as governance, right? If I'm speaking to a bunch of bankers, I understand that they're trying to understand commercial opportunity and how to support their clients, right?



By speaking to a bunch of ESG risk managers, I understand that they're trying to understand how our portfolio may be at risk and how they need to be able to respond from a monitoring as well as mitigation perspective. So really tailoring the relevant parts of the sustainability conversation, which is massively wide and complex in bite-sized pieces to the relevant audiences in a way that's important to them. I think is something all of us sustainability professionals really need to get better and better at.



Lindsey Hall: Yes. We've been spending a lot of time on that. We have a climate center of excellence at S&P Global, and it's full of just incredibly smart climate scientists, and we spend a lot of time, how do you translate these very smart ideas into something that your financial audience, your financial stakeholders, how do you connect those dots? So really interesting to hear you.



Eric Lim: I'll share with you a little anecdote. A few years ago, I was presenting to the Board, and one of my Board Directors actually threw a challenge, he goes, Eric, everything you're talking about here makes perfect sense. But you're talking to the intelligencia. And to be honest, it was the first time I ever heard the word intelligencia used in a sentence. I've read the word I've never heard it used.



And his challenge was how do you make this topic available to the person on the street or your fellow employee within the bank. So all 30,000 of your colleagues and all the hundreds of millions of folks who live and operate within the ASEAN region can connect with this topic as well. It was a fair challenge. And to be honest, still today, we struggle to really figure out how to make it as accessible as possible.



Lindsey Hall: So our audience is global. We have a large audience here in Singapore as well as in other parts of the world. A lot of the banks that I talk to are based in the U.S., and I hear about the way that they're struggling with the current policy environment and a lot of volatility. What does it look like here...



Eric Lim: In a sense, we've been really lucky. I really feel for a lot of our friends and colleagues in the U.S. It's a very complicated environment to navigate, right? There are real commercial opportunities for decarbonizing and you want to be able to have those. And you want to be able to do -- talk about the good work you do, but it's fraught with a huge amount of volatile risk, right, and how you speak about it. So I really feel for them, right?



In Asia, I think we've been luckier for a couple of reasons. Number one, we just don't have as litigious or over-politicized an environment here in terms of sustainability. So that's one. The second thing is I think Asia even from the beginning of the sustainability journey was very practical in thinking about it, talking about it and how we set targets.



So what you will realize is while perhaps the more developed countries rushed to say, 1.5 degrees, net zero by 2050, it was almost decarbonized at all cost. Asia went -- we need to think about this. We need to figure out how we do this concept of just transition.



And you still saw ambition, but maybe kind of customized to a 2050, maybe a 2060 or in certain parts of Asia, even a 2070-timeline. And it wasn't so much that it was low ambition. It was -- we'll start with something that we can commit to. And if we do better, we can always bring that ambition into an accelerated decarbonization journey, right?



So if you take a look at a country like China, for example, right, -- when you look at the massive green tech they've built in terms of solar PV, EVs, battery tech, now they're even exploring nuclear power, thorium nuclear, etc., etc. That's the hard-core real economy type technology that's going to really make a difference, right? And so I think what Asia got right was less high sounding commitments and more figuring out what works and what doesn't work, right?



What we see with our clients is even though there is globally perhaps a bit of this pullback from sustainability, a bit of greenhushing that our clients simply continue to invest in low carbon or green business models that they know make commercial sense, right? So we don't see a big pullback from it.



What we do actually see is more caution in a slightly more volatile and hard-to-read geopolitical and global investment landscape. So a bit of caution actually coming more from that than any kind of pullback from the sustainability commitments.



Lindsey Hall: One thing that you touched on is the growing interest in resilience and adaptation. And I was so interested to hear that because in conversations I'm having with banks in other parts of the world as well, I hear more and more about adaptation and resilience. Can you go into a little more detail about how you're thinking about that?



Eric Lim: Yes. I think with adaptation and resilience, if you look at a couple of the countries that have done this really well, the average Singaporean loves going to Japan, right? And so for a lot of your global audience and listeners who haven't gone to Japan, wonderful place to go for holiday and check out how they build the cities, right?



But Japan has really kind of figured out how to do resilience all the way from a national to regional to city level and right down to the businesses, right? And so one of the things we realized with adaptation resilience is there's no point having single asset owners or companies figure out adaptation resilience by themselves because your ecosystem, if not resilient or properly adapted to fiscal risk, can still create a huge amount of damage and harm to you, right?



So I think with adaptation resilience, we're taking a lead from the Singaporean government. They're starting to focus more on this, and we want to be able to be part of that conversation, right?



A lot of it has to do with the build environment, right? How we build our cities to be able to deal with, again, topics like too much too little water, ideas like heat, right? Heat resilience is going to be a massive topic within the region as we start to get hotter and hotter. How do we protect our outdoor workers, our children, right, even our physical assets. It will be adaptation and resilience around our agricultural supply chains and agricultural producers.



If we start to experience significant supply shocks, we're going to have massive inflation driven by lack of agricultural produce, that can create real issues at a societal level as well. and very important, therefore, for governmental leaders to be able to address those issues, right?



So adaptation and resilience is such a big topic, but across all of the sectors, built environment, agri, these are probably the two sectors we need to be able to move more quickly on at this point.



Lindsey Hall: Okay. And just in the interest of dispelling confusion, when we talk about adaptation and resilience, can you define that what do you mean by that?



Eric Lim: Yes. So resilience is essentially the ability for, for example, a supply chain to be able to bounce back from a shock, right? So if I'm an agricultural producer and I'm suffering a drought, right, how quickly can I bounce back from that and protect my assets, right? Adaptation is where I build defenses around potential fiscal risk. So in cities, we're talking about how do you manage flood risk, how do you manage issues like having the too much or too little water, right? So adaptation.



Lindsey Hall: Okay. So these two sectors, agri and built environment, can you tell me how is UOB thinking about the work that you do with both of those?



Eric Lim: Yes. So agri is really interesting because one of the areas we see is a lot of agri producers are already very cognizant of the reliance they have on natural capital. And one of the challenges they always face is the rest of the ecosystem doesn't seem to reward them, right, when they do the right things to make their operations more resilient, right?



And one of the things that we think is most relevant to agri producers is the use of sustainability-linked loans but pointed at natural capital type performance targets, right? How you conserve water, how you manage water, how do you take care of the land, its fertility and biodiversity, etc., etc., right? So having natural sustainability performance targets linked to your financing, I think, is a tool that we can really use to help support and recognize agri producers, right?



In terms of the built environment, right, it's very important that we get standard setters, right? So for example, in Singapore, we have the BCA Green Mark that everybody kind of complies with is very focused on emissions reduction, energy efficiency right now, but really then building in other topics like natural capital, biodiversity, adaptation so that when property developers and asset owners build with these features, they get properly recognized from an asset value perspective as well as from a financing perspective. So all of our sustainable finance can also take these additional features into account as well.



Lindsey Hall: Okay. Well, Eric, I've asked you lots of questions today. Is there anything I haven't asked that you would like to get across to our audience?



Eric Lim: I would say for a lot of our audience who may be feeling that in 2025, because of the global environment of a bit of a pullback from sustainability, the need to green hush a little bit, I would say, don't worry about it because at the end of the day, as our climate ambassador in Singapore likes to say, nature sets the time line, right?



And so yes, at a geopolitical level, at a sentiment level, there will be flows and ebbs, there will be ups and downs. But if we focus on doing the things that make sense for economies and for our societies, we focus on scaling the technologies and the business models that make sense, let's just make decarbonization as well as working with natural capital and biodiversity, good business. And if we stay clear on that with our North Star, we will be able to do the right things, not overextend ourselves, but still stay as ambitious as possible.



Lindsey Hall: So I really like what we heard today from Eric about keeping a north star in sustainability. His advice is that amid ups and downs to remain ambitious and stay focused on doing the things that make sense for economies and for societies.



Esther Whieldon: Yes, that reminds me of what we just heard in our recent episode about how sustainability professionals are navigating this current moment. Basically, it's another version of the idea, keep calm and carry on.



Lindsey Hall: Yes. And Eric said the bank is obsessed with supporting the client decarbonization and transition journeys. At the same time, he also talked about the importance of ensuring that the transition is just. We'll hear more about the role of the just transition in our upcoming interviews with Chief Sustainability Officers from other banks in Southeast Asia.



Next up, I'll be talking to the CSO at one of Malaysia's largest banks, CIMB. And later this week, we'll hear from another top bank based in Singapore, DBS. So please stay tuned.



Esther Whieldon: And looking further ahead, we're excited that this year, The All Things Sustainable podcast will again be an official media partner of the Nest Climate Campus, which convenes stakeholders for three days of complementary events during Climate Week NYC. That means that Lindsay and I will be on the ground at New York City's Javits Center recording interviews September 23, 24, and 25, and we'll include a link in our show notes to register to attend the climate campus.



