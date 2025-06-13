S&P Global Offerings
13 Jun, 2025
In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we’re examining the role insurance plays in helping stakeholders understand and adapt to the physical risks of climate change.
We speak to Rowan Douglas, CEO of Climate Risk & Resilience at global insurance group Howden. He explains how the insurance industry’s approach to climate change has evolved over decades to better understand future risks. He says the insurance sector is front and center in conversations about climate impacts because insurance gives financial institutions and investors an economic guide for risk.
"There's a recognition that insurance is absolutely essential to allow credit and investment to flow with confidence,” he says.
Rowan also addresses the importance of breaking down barriers in climate conversations, including how climate and nature intersect and the need for collaboration between the financial community and scientists, economists and engineers.
“All of us in the world of finance have got something to offer, and we've got something to learn from each other,” he says. "We're getting to the point now where we've got to confront this growing risk.”
This interview took place on the sidelines of the S&P Global Sustainable1 Summit in London. Listen to more interviews from the event here: Why businesses are going ‘back to basics’ in sustainability strategies | S&P Global
And here: How HSBC is financing infrastructure for a low-carbon economy | S&P Global
Learn more about the S&P Global Sustainable1 Summit in Singapore June 26, 2025: Sustainable1 Summit 2025 | S&P Global
Read the forecast for the 2025 hurricane season from the S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence: An Elevated 2025 Hurricane Season | S&P Global
Learn more about the Climate Center of Excellence: Climate Center of Excellence | S&P Global
Learn more about Physical Climate Risk Solutions from S&P Global
