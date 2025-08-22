How are corporate leaders navigating the changing sustainability landscape? To help answer that question, the All Things Sustainable podcast has launched CSO Insights, a new miniseries that brings listeners interviews with Chief Sustainability Officers across industries and around the world.

Today we're talking with Luanne Sieh, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at CIMB Group, one of Malaysia's largest banks.

Luanne says CIMB takes a "holistic" view of climate, nature, human rights and economic inclusion. She outlines the bank's 2030 emissions reduction targets for six priority sectors, including palm oil — an important contributor to Malaysia's GDP and a significant part of CIMB's portfolio.

"We are one of the largest financiers of palm oil globally," Luanne says. "We think that our role here is to really reshape the industries and the clients, or help to reshape them — and not to retreat from them."

