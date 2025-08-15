Why one of Southeast Asia’s largest pension funds is ‘doubling down’ on sustainability

S&P Global Offerings
15 Aug, 2025
In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast we bring you the latest in our special series featuring major pension funds around the world.
We sit down with Shahida Jaffar, Head of Corporate Sustainability at Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF). EPF was established in 1951 to safeguard the retirement future of the Malaysian workforce; it reported about 1.31 trillion Malaysian ringgit (US$310 billion) in total investment assets and more than 16 million members as of June 30, 2025.
In the interview, Shahida explains EPF’s evolving sustainable investment strategy; the role nature plays in the organization's approach to sustainability; and how the pension fund balances priorities — like the need for returns, net-zero commitments and ensuring that the energy transition is just.
“In the market right now, there's polarization in terms of those who are pursuing sustainability even stronger and those who are pulling back,” Shahida tells us.
“In the case of EPF, we're doubling down.”
Read research from S&P Global Sustainable1 about companies’ nature risks and dependencies: How the world’s largest companies depend on nature and biodiversity | S&P Global
Learn about S&P Global Sustainable1's Nature & Biodiversity dataset.
Listen to our podcast interview with Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM): Why the world's largest asset owner is leaning into ESG | S&P Global
The All Things Sustainable podcast from S&P Global will be an official media partner of The Nest Climate Campus during Climate Week NYC. Register free to attend here.
This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1 and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.
