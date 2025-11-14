CSO Insights: How auto giant General Motors is driving EV adoption

Lindsey Hall

I'm Lindsay Hall.

Esther Whieldon

And I'm Esther Whieldon.

Lindsey Hall

Welcome to All Things Sustainable, a podcast from S&P Global.

Esther Whieldon

During this every Friday for in-depth analysis and interviews of leadership around the globe, together we will break down big sustainability headlines and cut through the jargon. Earlier this year we watched a mini-series of this podcast that were calling CSO Insights.

In the CSO Insights series we are talking to Chief Sustainability Officers around the world and across industries about how they're navigating the evolving sustainability's landscape, and we'll include links of our show notes if you would like to listen to other episodes in the series. The sustainability space has been through an extra ordinary transformation in recent years and CSOs have a front row seat to this evolution.

Today, we're sitting down with the CSO of one of the world's largest car companies, General Motors. The company named Cassandra Garber CSO in April 2025. I sat down with her during Climate Week NYC. In the interview, she outlines GM's approach to decarbonization, including through the manufacture and sales of electric vehicles. Now GM is one of the largest EV manufacturers in the world, and Cassandra outlines the latest trends in EV adoption.

Lindsey Hall

Transportation is considered one of the hard-to-abate sectors, and that's because most forms of transportation burn fossil fuels for energy. Private cars and vans were responsible for more than 25% of global oil use and around 10% of global energy-related CO2 emissions in 2023. That's according to the International Energy Agency.

As we'll hear from Cassandra, switching to electric vehicles is a key pathway for decarbonization. Quick note on some terms you'll hear in today's episode. KPIs, that's key performance indicators, R&D, that's research and development. Scope 3 emissions, those are emissions that occur up and down a company's supply chain as well as when a customer uses the products. Cassandra also mentioned Category 11 or Cat 11 Scope 3 emissions. Those are emissions from the use of sold products, and they account for the majority of emissions for car manufacturers.

Esther Whieldon

I sat down with Cassandra on the sidelines of the Nest Climate Campus where the, All Things Sustainable podcast was an official media partner during Climate Week NYC. Cassandra starts off by describing her role at GM and her background.

Cassandra Garber

I'm just about 5 months in at General Motors at this point and thrilled to be at the company. I have this incredible opportunity to work on EV adoption at a time when it is both incredibly meaningful for our planet and society, for competitiveness and the current technology age that we're in right now, and for our business strategy. So I get to work on something that is just really meaningful in so many ways.

I'm personally a big fan of vehicles, so I get to work on something that I find to be a really important part of my life in general. I'm a mom of 3, and we have 2 dogs as well. And so automobiles are a core part of my lifestyle. So I love talking with people about their experiences, the memories they've made in their vehicles, all that kind of stuff. And I get to work on that every single day, delighting people in something that's so wonderful.

But my background, I've been a Chief Sustainability Officer for quite a few years now actually. So previously, I was with Dell Technologies. So I got to work on all things, AI and energy impacts associated with AI. Before that, I spent almost a decade at 3M. So a lot of experience also on the manufacturing side of things. So they're phenomenal from R&D and manufacturing also. Before that, I was in marketing actually.

But I've been so fortunate to be able to run sustainability within different organizations and in different companies. So I love getting to talk about, "Oh, how do you run sustainability from a supply chain perspective when your KPIs are from cost of goods sold? How do you run sustainability in R&D whenever you're using it to inspire innovation? How do you think of sustainability in marketing, grabbing a new market or whatever it might be?"

Esther Whieldon

So on a big picture, what is General Motors approach to sustainability?

Cassandra Garber

Yes. Well, one of the things I was most excited about when I took this role is that the most material part of our sustainability strategy is the most material part of our business strategy. So right now, as a company, where we are headed is we remain committed to a zero emissions all-electric future. It has to be profitable, of course, but -- that's our business strategy. That's where the automotive industry is going. That's how we stay competitive and all of that.

That's also the most material part of our emissions profile is in the use of our vehicles. It's Scope 3, Cat 11. So reducing those tailpipe emissions and focusing on EV adoption makes our business strategy and sustainability strategy incredibly aligned. So that is by far what we're focused on the most. How are we breaking down the barriers to EV adoption because it's good for business and society.

But beyond that, of course, we are doing all of the other things. So I am a firm believer in integrating sustainability across the company everywhere and not just in the corporate speak, "Oh, we should collaborate in all of this but seriously doing it" because I fundamentally believe the way that we are going to protect our planet and our society is by making it good for business. That's when we see change, that's when we see scale, that's when we see action and it's an incredible driver.

So whenever we can bring sustainability expectations, risks and opportunities are addressed in every part of the business where it's meaningful, that's the best. So again, we are heavily focused on EV adoption but absolutely integrating sustainability in our full portfolio of products in our supply chain and, of course, in partnership with communities.

Esther Whieldon

And I understand you're also aiming to power all of your facilities with renewables. Do I understand that correctly or have it connected to power supply in some way? Just curious how, if at all, that has been affected by geopolitics and pullback of incentives. And like I know that the amount of renewables available in the U.S. is going to be a little more limited.

Cassandra Garber

Yes. I mean we're fortunate that we are ahead of the game on this. So we actually have already secured enough contracts so that we will have 100% renewable electricity by the end of 2025. So because we made that target and that goal quite some time back, we're on track for that by the end of this year. So we kind of got ahead of that.

Outside the U.S., we're at about 52%. So we're a little over halfway there for our global footprint. But we've been making some investments, even partnering with our GM Ventures team and making some investments to try to find ways that we can lock in some price structures now and kind of get ahead of the curve globally as well. So really taking the same strategy we did before, which is get ahead, do it now, do it yesterday as fast as you can, while the opportunity is still there and make some investments now in innovative ways that we can capture it in the future.

Esther Whieldon

And what is the business case for doing it now?

Cassandra Garber

Yes. Honestly, a lot of this comes back to efficiency, energy availability. So we're all having a conversation here this week about the availability of energy because we are going to all be competing for the same electricity, of course, and the demand is only going to continue to go up. So I know a lot of us are having that conversation right now. So having access to it, having access to green electricity at the right price points, everyone's strategy should be grab it, grab it now, grab it as fast as you can. It's just good business.

Esther Whieldon

So let's dig a little deeper into the topic of electric vehicles, EVs. Where is the company on its journey? And we were talking right before we started recording about that your wonderful earrings is something you announced this morning as well.

Cassandra Garber

Yes. Yes, I'm wearing large white Lightning Bolt earrings. I mean that's partly, I have an earring problem. It's a very real problem and someone asked me if I had a whole case or something and I left and said, "There are multiple cases and stands." And so I have earrings for every occasion. But today, my earrings are here because we have publicly announced we are bringing back the Chevy Bolt EV.

But I think the more important part beyond the Bolt is that the reason we're bringing it back is because we remain so committed to EVs. So we now have 14 electric vehicles. So we have 14 EV models, which most people are completely surprised by. Again, when I'm just talking to people about being in this role, they have no idea that GM has that many vehicles.

And the reason we have that many is we're trying to meet people where they are. So whether or not you're looking for a more affordable vehicle, now we'll have the Chevy Bolt EV will be back, whether you're looking at the Equinox, which is a fantastic price point. So that's another Chevy vehicle, all the way through to a work truck and I do mean a work truck because some people are like, "I don't know, an electrified truck, am I there?"

But we have the Chevy Silverado EV work truck, and this sucker is a real truck. It's a truck. It does all the truck things. And you can plug stuff in the back and tailgate in it. So when I say all the truck things, I mean even the parties that come with the trucks. So we've got the EV work trucks and we go all the way through luxury.

So if you want your Cadillac Escalade, you can get an electric Cadillac Escalade. It's called the Escalade IQ. So for those of us like me who do have 3 kids and 2 dogs, and we're usually hauling other people's kids and other people's dogs sometimes we need the electrified giant SUV to haul our lives around, and we now have that as well. So really, every wallet, every lifestyle, we've got them all.

The other thing I want to share about it is we're seeing business value. like it's the business growth is there, which is fantastic. So I mean, we have to make sure we're getting to profitable EV growth. But at the moment, we are #2 in EV sales in the U.S., which again, people are often surprised by. Chevy brand alone is #2 in EV sales, which is fantastic.

We have doubled our market share in EVs and more than half of our EV customers are brand new to GM. So again, it's just such a really cool time when the things you're trying to do to improve sustainability of our planet are the things that are also growing our business in some really great ways, growing our brands and all those kind of great business benefits.

Esther Whieldon

How are you navigating the shifting geopolitics and trade policies of both here in the U.S. but just globally?

Cassandra Garber

Yes. Yes, absolutely. Well, I mean, for one, the global dynamics around electric vehicles are part of the reason that we remain committed to it because we have got to stay competitive when other parts of the world are absolutely electrifying. So we fully recognize and fully see that. The other thing we're doing, we have been localizing our supply chain more. And in fact, here this week, we had Kurt Kelty, who is lovingly referred to as our battery guy. He's a battery guru, but he leads all of propulsion for the company. And he was talking about our battery technology and the investment we've made in battery technology in the U.S.

So it is absolutely one of the things we're doing for supply chain resilience, is to invest in battery technology, invest in the technology in the U.S. And in fact, we actually are the largest battery cell manufacturer in the United States. So this is all part of a very strategic move to localize, which is phenomenal from a circular economy perspective, just as much as it's great for our supply chain resilience.

Esther Whieldon

And when did you start building out the battery side of this, the domestic production side of it?

Cassandra Garber

When do we start? It's been going on a while. I mean we have joint ventures in several states. We've got some great partnerships with other companies to make this happen. In fact, we even have battery recycling partnerships. So we announced a partnership with Redwood Materials, where they're actually using some recycled batteries from EVs to power a data center. So all the way through the life cycle of it. So yes, we're quite a few years in and the investment has been going for quite a few years now.

Esther Whieldon

So you're perhaps better positioned than some other companies...

Cassandra Garber

We like to believe so. Yes. I mean the batteries are just so important to the vehicle, just wildly important in so many ways. So yes -- and all the things we're doing are giving us -- I mean the way they talk about it is the right battery for the right job, basically. So if you use different chemistries, you're going to get longer range versus cost versus the price point, of course.

So if people want to have the option, they want to have the flexibility to give up a little bit of range so that they don't have to pay as much in that battery, they can do that because they're not road trippers. They're short drives around town or whatever. Or if you want that work truck like the Chevy Silverado EV that I was talking about that the engineers totally geeked out on and decided they wanted to see just how far that soccer could go.

So they gave it all the right conditions, and we actually set a world record. So the Chevy Silverado EV work truck went over 1,000 miles on one charge. And that's again because of our battery innovation because the more you put into that, the more you know you need that flexibility for different use cases, the more you can do.

Esther Whieldon

Talk to me about innovation. How do these technologies fit into the sustainability strategy? How are you thinking about that?

Cassandra Garber

Yes. I would say the technology that I think we're most excited about from a sustainability perspective outside the vehicle is bidirectional charging. Bidirectional charging means your vehicle can be your own mobile power source, including to power your home. So we can -- when the charge bidirectionally can go both ways, you have a power outage at home, you can use your car to power it. And then for like a week or so, you can actually -- your fridge or everything that you need.

So thinking about a vehicle as a power source on the road, or at home, or whatever it may be, that's incredible. It's incredibly valuable as we were just talking a moment ago about energy availability and energy security. There is this incredibly untapped opportunity for battery cells and EVs to be a really powerful power source for us moving forward.

Esther Whieldon

That's interesting. I hadn't thought of that as like an adaptation resilience option.

Cassandra Garber

Yes, absolutely. Yes. I mean it's not just tailgating...

Esther Whieldon

Right. Not just to be able to play the music anyway. But admittedly, I've never done tailgating. I'm kind of embarrassed about that.

Cassandra Garber

Oh, yes. No, I'm embarrassed for you. We should do that. Now like we'll grab something to eat and there's a truck over here, let's fix that right now.

Esther Whieldon

I want to learn more about your journey and kind of what drives you. You talked a little bit about that. But yes, talk me through how you decided to come to General Motors and sort of decision-making on your goals and purposes.

Cassandra Garber

Coming to GM was an easy decision for me just because I enjoy vehicles. I love talking about them. I love trying them. I love the adventures that I'm having with my family in them and we kind of like being on that front edge of these kinds of things. I mean, as a family, we did a 2,500-mile road trip in the Cadillac Escalade IQ, and we fit all 5 of our duffle bags in the front so that we had enough room for dogs in the back.

So I love having these experiences. So that part of it was actually exciting to me. This job is really important to me because I do live and breathe these greenhouse gas emissions accounting conversations. So Scope 3, Cat 11 is incredibly important from a world standpoint, from a climate impact standpoint, from an automotive perspective.

So the use of these vehicles is really important and having an opportunity to impact that in a meaningful way with a company that has the scale of General Motors was I couldn't turn that down. And of course, I mentioned before, all the personal experiences I absolutely love. But more broadly, just being in sustainability, I didn't mean to get into it. It was a complete accident. And in fact, most of my professional decisions have actually been pretty personally driven.

And so I accidentally got into the space because I was in marketing for the first decade of my career, which I loved. I was challenged by all of those things. And someone approached me about doing their sustainability report. And they said, "It's a left brain, right brain thing. You've got to be able to do data and storytelling." And they said, that's hard to come by to find someone to be able to do that. I had no idea what it was. I could spell sustainability, but that's about it.

I looked at some, and I went, "Well, these are basically just big marketing brochures. I can do that in my sleep." And I was a brand-new mom. I had just had my first child, and I said back to them because I thought it was just a marketing brochure. I said, "Do I have to travel much?" Because I've been traveling a lot and I didn't want to travel anymore because I was a new mom. And they said, "No," and I said, "I'll take it." That's how I got in. And I wish I had a better story for how I got in.

But my story is what happened after that, because then I dig into this thing, and I am within weeks, drowning in human rights, and labor rights, and women's economic empowerment, and water stewardship, and water scarcity, and malnutrition. That was Coca-Cola at the time. Yes, I mean it was an incredible place to get to dive into this because they are doing fantastic things and they face really meaningful things where they have a meaningful impact and can have a meaningful impact.

So that was my moment, if you will, where once you get in -- we actually make this joke about EVs, "Once you get in, you can't go back," but the same is for working in sustainability, once you do this, once you know that you can spend your time working on something that's meaningful, I couldn't go back to marketing. And sustainable marketing and marketing on sustainability is still super exciting, but I cannot work in this space anymore. So yes, that's how I accidentally landed it. It was pretty personally driven. I didn't want to travel because I'm a mom.

Esther Whieldon

Let's go back to the EV thing a little bit on to barriers for adoption. What are the barriers to adoption generally? And then sort of how are you working to address that?

Cassandra Garber

Yes. So I call them the 3 Cs. I mean availability of options used to be a barrier. 5 years ago, there was basically one real EV option. Now there's 30. So that barrier has already passed 30 different manufacturers, 30 different options for electric vehicles. So that one's gone. So now we're at those 3 Cs. And the first is cost.

So the first thing people say is, I just -- I can't afford it. Those things are expensive or whatever it may be. And so the way that we think about that and talk about that is there's just -- because there's so many more options, there's more affordable options. So as we're just talking about, the Chevy Bolt EV is intentionally put and built at a price point that we can make it more affordable and accessible.

And in fact, the investments we're making in battery innovation, I mean, a huge part of that is reducing the cost of the battery because it's such a significant part of the vehicle cost. So we are making more affordable EVs in the first place. But the other part of cost is having a different conversation about total cost of ownership.

So when I got my first electric vehicle, I was able to kind of sit down and calculate it and say, "Okay, this is the price point for what I'm going to be paying to purchase this vehicle. How much am I saving without those gas trips, without those oil changes?" In fact, for most people, without even brake pads because regenerative braking actually reduces your use of your brake pads. And therefore -- I know people who've had electric vehicles 7 or 8 years and have never had to do anything with their brakes, literally change their tires one time and it's the only time you ever see any kind of dealership or have any kind of maintenance whatsoever.

So those maintenance costs or lack of are really important. And then for some people who geek out on the energy stuff, they absolutely love playing around with, okay, if I can install charging at home, which we do offer, GM Energy has at-home charging. If I can install that at home, now I can play around with what are the off-peak hours, so what's the cheapest energy that I can get to power my vehicle. And I hear from a lot of people, once they get into it, they actually enjoy that.

And once we get more connected to the home with that bidirectional charging, that's going to be even more fun. So the first one is cost. The second one is a lot of people say, it's just complicated. And this is something I go around and talk a lot and there's a lot of moms who come up to me and they're like, "I got enough going on in my life. I don't have time to learn this electric vehicle that looks complicated, and there's too many buttons, and screens, and all the things that people say." And I'm like, "I hear you."

But what we find and what I find is that they're actually pretty intuitive. It's like every other bit of technology that you have in your life right now, once you start using it, it's actually quite intuitive. And in a lot of ways, it makes your life easier because when you are a busy parent or just a busy person in general, once you have a vehicle that you start to see how much easier it does make your life when you're not adding in those gas station stops, when you're not making plans for all those other types of maintenance and all that kind of stuff.

There's actually things that make your life easier, like self-opening doors and the Cadillac Escalade IQ. That's nice. You don't need that but sure does help. That's not complicated. I like when the door opens for me. Those silly kinds of things. But yes, so that's a barrier that we usually find once people get an electric vehicle, it's not nearly as scary as they thought and in fact, it's quite intuitive.

And then the last one I'll mention is charging. So that's the conversation that always comes up. Everybody is like, "Oh, the charging infrastructure isn't there. I'm going to wait until that gets a little bit further along." When in fact, again, back to at-home charging, now that is becoming much more common, there's options for how you do it and levels of charging and all that kind of stuff, it's becoming more affordable and simpler and those kinds of things.

And so when you can charge at home, it's so easy. And for most people, they don't take road trips. So they don't need that charging infrastructure across the U.S. because their daily lives just don't require that. I also know a lot of people who don't have at-home charging or do, but it's even easier for them to charge while they go to the grocery store. You get a nice parking spot a lot of times. And by the time you go in and grab your groceries and come back out, your car is charged. That was that. Or at work.

So a lot of workplaces, of course, gym, we do as well, they have workplace charging. So you go in and you charge while you're at work, you don't have to worry about it any other time. So there's that. And then for those who do take the road trips like my family or those who have to drive further, the charging infrastructure is improving significantly. So at this point in time, there's 250,000 chargers across the U.S. With NAC adapters, we can actually use all of the Tesla supercharger network. So now you have access to just so many chargers.

And we're all working on it together. This is just a really -- like all of the automakers, we realize how important this is. We realized this is a barrier. So we're actually part of Iona, is what it's called, but it's 7 automakers have gotten together. This again, our GM Energy division is doing a phenomenal job with this. And we're partnering. And over the next few years, we're bringing another 35,000 chargers to the network.

So everything from EVgo to ChargePoint, Flying J, you name it, everybody is in because we fully recognize the opportunity. So the charging network, if you even need it because you're on the road a good bit, is also improving significantly. So I mean, the barriers really are breaking down. So it's getting much easier. I mean, for us, the progress, I'll just say, the adoption of EVs is expected to slow down. I mean the incentives that were in place were fantastic for driving EV adoption. And with those going away, we fully recognize that the adoption will go down for a bit.

But what we know is it's an incredible driving experience. It really is, I can say that personally. Once you drive one and you hit that accelerator, you never want to go back. So we really do think it's the future, and we fully recognize that. So while our progress might be a little bit slower than we expected, we believe it's going to get there and all these barriers are one by one kind of going away.

Esther Whieldon

Cassandra went on to describe why GM is continuing to pursue zero emissions and other ambitious sustainability targets amid the current policy headwinds in the U.S.

Cassandra Garber

What happened for us is we have a vision as a company for zero crashes, zero emissions, zero congestion. And that's what we're going towards. And a lot of people ask us, "Oh, in the current environment, do you remain committed to that?" That's a pretty lofty goal, zero emissions. And the answer is yes. And that is an intentionally lofty goal. It was a goal that drove us to push for exactly this.

So the Bolt is just one of so many examples of how we're trying to get to that zero-emission future. And our CEO, Mary Barra, said it for that exact reason. If she didn't set that, we wouldn't have 14 electric vehicles. We wouldn't have this incredible battery innovation that we have happening and all this localization and all this great technology happening across the company.

Esther Whieldon

Cassandra says that one big trend in sustainability she's seen this year is the need to make the business case for sustainability. She says companies are moving from purely lofty goals to finding practical solutions. Here she is.

Cassandra Garber

It's all about the business value. And that, to me, again, I've always believed that's fundamentally how we're going to make the world a better place is when it's good for business. So I love seeing this. It's just having worked in this space for more than 15 years directly in sustainability for more than 15 years, I can look back and look at it and be like, I remember 15 years ago when we were all going, so how do you start? How do you tell a story on this?

And now we're all talking very specifically about, "Okay, here's the metrics we have in place because here's the ROI that we're seeing. Here's the risks that we've identified. We have processes. We have ways of working. We have best practices. We have tools." So we're just having a -- even the vibe that you feel around here, it's a business event in a very meaningful way, and I just absolutely love that.

And then last thing is similar to that, it's practical. We've gotten to a place of practicality where we might have in the past, still been kind of talking at very high levels, theoretical, a little bit academic sometimes. Everybody right now is, how do I address this right now? How do I get this done right now? How do I show the value right now while getting to the impact that we all recognize we need to have?

So the practicality of it, I absolutely love. I love being pragmatic and practical. And so that's happening, and I think that's fantastic. And so my overall takeaway is I think for those of us who have been in this a while, this Climate Week is kind of a moment. I feel like we're becoming more real than we've ever been in the past. Working in sustainability is a real business driver and really meaningful from a business standpoint as much as it's meaningful, of course, to humanity and society at large. So that's my biggest takeaway.

Esther Whieldon

So today, we heard about GM's sustainability and decarbonization strategies and the key role that electric vehicles play. Cassandra talked about how the world of electric vehicles and barriers to adoption is evolving. She mentioned that some progress is being made on the 3Cs that are barriers to EV adoption. They are cost, charging infrastructure, and the perception that EVs are complicated.

Lindsey Hall

Cassandra also talked about the shift from ambitions to action. And that's an idea that's reflected in the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties that's taking place right now in Belem, Brazil. If you tuned in to last week's episode of this podcast, you heard us talking about why COP30 is being called the Implementation COP.

Esther Whieldon

And a special thanks to our agency partner, the 199. See you next time.