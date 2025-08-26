CSO Insights: Singapore’s biggest bank on the ‘business imperative’ of climate action

Transcript provided by Kensho.



Last week, we launched a new mini series of this podcast that we’re calling CSO Insights, where we hear the perspective of Chief Sustainability Officers. We started out our series in Southeast Asia, talking to big banks in the region. And today, we're back with another installment.



Lindsey Hall: That's right. I spoke to Helge Muenkel, the Chief Sustainability Officer at Singapore's largest bank, DBS. Helge starts off by describing the markets DBS serves and providing some background about the bank. You'll hear him mention SMEs. Those are small and medium-sized enterprises.



And he talks about the Net Zero Banking Alliance, or NZBA, that's a UN initiative that convenes member banks to align their lending, investment and capital markets activities with net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Okay. Let's dive in. Here's Helge.



Helge Muenkel: So the key markets, the largest ones are those in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Indonesia and Singapore, but we really operate across the entire region. Our largest shareholder is Singapore sovereign wealth fund, where we are publicly listed, and we are really a full-service bank. So we service retail customers, private banking, wealth, SMEs, large corporates, financial institutions and so on.







Lindsey Hall: And now you've been in this role of CSO for a couple of years now. And I'd love to dive into the DBS sustainability strategy. What should our audience understand about those goals and the strategy?



Helge Muenkel: I think everything really starts with purpose. And what DBS is really quite special about is having a deep-rooted purpose. When we were actually founded just a few years after Singapore as a nation was born, we were founded as the Development Bank of Singapore, really a government arm, which was meant to support the industrialization of the young nation. And we have never really forgotten about this. We're now a very different kind of bank in terms of pervasive transformation, innovation and so on.



But this deep-rooted purpose has never gone away. It's in our DNA. We want to do more than just being a financially strongly performing organization, doing well by doing good, doing real things for real people. This has always been at the forefront. And we have actually developed this vision statement that we want to be the best bank for a better world.



And the latter part really encapsulates our approach to sustainability. And this really drives the sustainability agenda. I really firmly believe that purpose is what matters the most is the essence. And that has really allowed us to develop a very comprehensive approach to sustainability. So the way we look at that is we have effectively 3 pillars. One is the outward-looking piece, which is how do we empower our customers to be more sustainable.



Across all the customer segments, one cornerstone piece here is our climate agenda where we have committed to aligning our lending and financing to net zero. The second pillar is the inward-looking piece. So how do we conduct ourselves as an organization. We have created quite a unique culture. Our people really feel cared for, invested in, connected, which we always see in the employee surveys, which we run every year, which really shows stunning results.



So it's about also diversity, equity, inclusion. Yes, in Asia, we still use this term. We use it proudly, creating equal opportunities for people. It's also about environmental matters, how do we run our own operations. And also there, we actually have science-based decarbonization targets. And then we have a third pillar, which we call Impact Beyond Banking.



It's predominantly run by our foundation, the DBS Foundation, which just a little while ago, we upgraded quite a lot in terms of our commitment, which now is about up to EUR 1 billion over the next few years. And the DBS Foundation focuses predominantly on 2 themes. One is basic needs.



And the other one is ultimately inclusion. So really going into the communities and doing a lot of fantastic work in that space. So it's very comprehensive. It's across environmental and social matters, and it's very deeply integrated into the organization.



Lindsey Hall: We just heard Helge say, we still do that here in Asia in reference to diversity, equity and inclusion. I asked him to explain how the bank is approaching sustainability in the current landscape where there's pushback in some parts of the world like the U.S.



Helge Muenkel: Well, if it's about sustainability overall, then we have a very strong conviction. And the conviction is there are quite a lot of different sustainability challenges, by the way, if I just referenced the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals, then we have 17. It's not only about climate, it actually cuts across environmental, social and economic matters.



And our firm conviction is that some of these challenges are, number one, corporate responsibility for us to address because we want to support the communities we operate in. But over and beyond the social responsibility, it's really a business and a risk imperative. There are megatrends, and climate is one of these megatrends, but not the only one that will reshape societies, will reshape the way we run our economies globally.



And we need to understand these megatrends. If we don't, then we may end up providing lending and financing to those that are actually not fit for future, which creates risks. And it's a gigantic business opportunity because there are many financing needs. So this conviction has never gone away. It's deeply rooted. We also operate in a region, which is Asia, where the approach to sustainability has always been very balanced. It was never climate at all cost.



It's all about climate. It has really a very balanced view across socioeconomic and environmental matters. We have absolute key challenges such as aging societies, rising income inequalities and so on. And because in Asia, it has always been quite balanced, there is then also no backlash, although I think it's also sometimes overdone, but partly see in certain areas of the world.



So it's really this deep-rooted conviction around challenges that we see in society and seeing them as a social responsibility as well as a risk and business imperative. And that doesn't go away only because there might be a different political party running a certain country.



Lindsey Hall: That's helpful context. You talked about the outward piece, the outward pillar. Can you tell our audience a little bit more about what that looks like and how you're thinking about financing the lending to your clients?



Helge Muenkel: Yes. I mean, simplistically put, it's always funny when I'm at barbecue parties or so then people always ask me, how do you work at a bank. So why do you talk about sustainability and climate action? So -- I mean, simplistically put, we are providing lending and financing to corporates and these corporates or other customers. And these do then something with that money. And specifically on climate, that might create carbon emissions.



So we are not ourselves producing a car or a T-shirt or an PAP, our customers do. So what we ultimately committed to is the way we provide lending and financing, we're going to change such that the impact that creates via our customers is aligned with the decarbonization towards a net zero future. And that is quite a fundamental change to the way you run a bank.



Previously, before sustainability was as big as it is today, you would have typically just looked at the financial health of your customers and then taking certain decisions on how to allocate money. But now you're integrating sustainability into those discussions. So it is a very different view on how to actually do this.



And as a bank, the largest impact we create, whether it's on social matters or environmental matters is via the lending and financing. So this is a fairly dramatic thing. And in 2021, we joined the Net Zero Banking Alliance.



Soon thereafter, it was, I think, around September 2022 or so we published a paper, which we call our path to net zero, where we outlined in fairly great detail how we think about our climate strategy, how did we set science-based decarbonization targets for various sectors we operate in, whether it's power, oil and gas, automotive and many others.



And on an annual basis, we also update everyone. So being conscious that the lending and financing we provide creates certain impact and aiming to measure the risks that arise from that, but also, of course, try to reap the rewards and drive business outcomes is at the core of what we do.



Lindsey Hall: Some big banks around the world, including some guests we've had on this podcast, have pulled out of the Net Zero banking alliance. But it sounds like that's not the case for DBS.



Helge Muenkel: No, we're going to stay in the NZBA, but I have to give credit to my peers at other banks because fundamentally, we need to differentiate between, number one, being in an alliance and number two, doing things. So being in an alliance, the risk/reward of being in an alliance has dramatically shifted for financial institutions that have a huge exposure to the U.S.



The benefits of being in the alliance has shrunk for many because we're now mature, we're quite sophisticated. We know what we do. We need less technical assistance. We still like global platforms because they foster exchange of ideas and collaboration, but the benefits have come down for most sophisticated banks. What has changed dramatically is the risk side.



If you have exposure to the U.S., then you are simply subject plain and simple, to fairly significant litigation risks. So there are concerns around antitrust and collusion. And it's not only American banks, it's also the Japanese banks. There was one Australian bank and so on. All of them have one thing in common. They have a huge exposure to the U.S. Actually, I've talked to all my peers and apart from one exception, none of those banks has actually changed anything in terms of climate strategy at this point of time. So I think we need to differentiate a little bit, and I attended London Climate Week. I think many banks that are subject to those risks they seem to keep their head lower.



They keep doing the job, but not talking as loudly anymore about. So I'm personally actually not too concerned about banks leaving the net zero banking alliance. What matters is action. So are they actually changing something? And for now, at least, that is not really the case.



Lindsey Hall: So can you talk to me a bit about the feedback that you're receiving from clients and investors? And are there any general trends that you can point to among different sectors that you work with?



Helge Muenkel: Yes, absolutely. So when you say clients, we, of course, service very different types of clients, right? So we have retail banking, private banking, wealth, SMEs, large corporates. Let me start with the large corporates. Fundamentally, big picture on climate action very specifically, the train has really left the station. Like more and more customers are really seeing the transformation that is happening in our economies as a business imperative and are embracing it.



More and more customers also in Asia have science-based decarbonization pathways and targets. Even if you don't have those, you start actually moving. So big picture, we see a very healthy actually movement in this direction. Now then, of course, it differs very much by what country are you mainly operating in and what sector are you mainly operating in.



On sectors, if you operate in a sector where you have commercially viable technologies that allow you to decarbonize, then it's a business imperative. And we see this in the power sector quite a lot. More than half of our power book in the meantime is already in renewables from offshore wind in Taiwan to solar PV in India. We also do a lot in energy storage, battery storage and so on and so forth.



We also see healthy movements in electrification in automotive and so on. If you operate in a sector where you don't have a commercially viable alternative at this point of time, then undoubtedly, there is a bit less momentum. Think about aviation, think about the production of steel and places like this. So undoubtedly, that is different.



And then the country in which you operate is different. To me, the superstar globally in sustainability is China, hands down. I know that Europe and the U.K. are doing a very good job, and that should be acknowledged. But if you think about it, China has added more renewable energy capacity last year than the entire world together. China has the largest EV market in the world. China is the largest EV exporter in the world. China is dominating the battery value chain.



China has added, I think, roughly twice the size of France in terms of forest coverage. I met my wife a long time ago in Shanghai. The other day, I was in Shanghai, I really had to call her and say, "You can't believe it." I'm walking down the bunt here, which is a nice area at the river going through Shanghai. There's absolutely no air pollution anymore. And I checked statistics.



Air pollution are down dramatically. You can't hear much sound anymore because there are only EVs running around in Shanghai. So that is a super power in sustainability. Then you have other countries which are not as advanced and maybe also don't have the financial means or so. So it's a mixed bag. But big picture, we are moving and the fact that some companies struggle to meet short-term targets is not necessarily a negative.



I think a few years ago, when we were at the super hype cycle on sustainability and everyone stood on stage making a lot of ambitions and stating pledges, some of them were simply very ambitious, let's be honest. But that also served the purpose. It served the purpose of creating a wave. And now some targets might not be achievable, but the underlying trend is there.



Lindsey Hall: And just to dig in a bit more there, what comes next? What are you expecting from China on the sustainability front over, say, the next 5 years?



Helge Muenkel: China is simply investing heavily, and that's also why more than half of cleantech patents at the moment come out of Asia, predominantly driven out of China. So they are completely rewiring the entire economy and, of course, create capacity to also export that. So you're going to see a lot of advancements again in renewable energy. They're also investing, of course, in the grid, which is very important.



The electrification of mobility overall is quite clear. Advancements in battery technology, I think we're all shocked when the news came out not that long ago when BYD, I think, was the first of the block saying they can now charge a car, 400 kilometers range in 5 minutes.



I mean, who would have thought 6 to 8 months ago that this is possible. So the innovation power in China is just beyond believe. and it brings down cost curves. The learning curves are very significant. So my assumption is that this will continue. And ultimately, many, many people will also benefit from that.



Lindsey Hall: Okay. So clearly, this is having a big influence on the landscape where you're operating as DBS and doing business in the Asian market.



Helge Muenkel: Absolutely. But I think I would go beyond. If China has peak oil demand soon, and there are different expectations on when exactly this might be, typically, we're underestimating learning curves, and we're underestimating innovation and cost curves coming down. But there will very soon.



When exactly that is, let's see, there will be a peak demand for oil from China. Now China is by a land mile, the largest demand side for oil. So if that goes away, that will have global repercussions. So the size of China means it's not only beneficial for Asia, which it is. It helps us. It creates business opportunities for us, but I think the implications are global in nature.



Lindsey Hall: Helge just mentioned BYD. That's the big Chinese electric vehicle company. He mentioned at the top of the interview that at its founding, DBS was Singapore's development bank. Generally speaking, development banks are financial institutions with government backing that provide financing to support a market's social and economic development.



And they play a key role in blended finance, which is a term I heard a lot while I was in Singapore. I asked Helge his perspective on the topic of blended finance. In his reply, you'll hear him mention NDCs. Those are nationally determined contributions or country's climate plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate impacts in line with the Paris Agreement. Okay. Back to our conversation.



Helge Muenkel: So blended finance is one of these new buzzwords. By the way, it is a financing instrument, which we've known for decades. It's not new at all, but seemingly now at the moment, veryvoue. Despite all the positive things that I said that I truly believe in, we have a couple of challenges. One challenge is, for example, policy and regulatory certainty. So if you want the private sector to unleash CapEx spend and then the finance sector to finance it, you need to understand the direction of travel.



So the more political and regulatory certainty you have, the better. Another challenge is indeed the risk return profile of many of the projects we operate in. For example, if you want to invest in or finance renewable energy projects in countries that have a non-investment-grade rating and in Southeast Asia, there are quite a few, then many investors might simply not do it only because it doesn't have an investment-grade rating, but that's only one of many challenges.



So risk return is a key issue. So blended finance in simple terms, is a financing tool that is meant to make marginally bankable projects bankable by pulling in different forms of capital. There might be capital from MDBs, multilateral development banks or DFIs, development financial institutions, philanthropic capital, you blend it with commercial capital with the ultimate goal of this blending, making sure that the cost -- the risk return actually then works.



We have operated like many other banks in the area of blended finance for many years. We have just -- maybe a random example, just concluded a nice financing in Indonesia, which was blended finance, where it was into water infrastructure and the water infrastructure assures that 2 million residents of the capital of Indonesia, Jakarta and some towns around it are secured with clean drinking water.



And it was a structure where multilateral development banks played a part. So we know this quite well. We know how to do it. Now the key challenge is not that bankers don't know what blended finance is.



The key challenge is that we have never actually been able to scale it because very often, these assets that are financed are very bespoke, very unique and then it takes agents to put the structure together, but we have financing needs in the trillions, not billions, trillions, and that means we need to scale it.



So as an ecosystem in Singapore, there is a gigantic approach to facilitating that. So the Singapore government, which is extremely capable, extremely forward-looking, extremely innovative, has actually established very specifically a program, what we call FAST P, financing Asia's transition, where blended finance structures are supported by the government putting capital on the table, and we have 3 different platforms under FAST P.



And the fundamental idea is indeed that we create products that we can then ultimately almost copy, paste. So the assets that we are financing, they are all very unique, for example, marginable bankable, green infrastructure. They're all very unique depending on which country it is and so on and so forth. But the investment products, the financing opportunities, you can to some extent, streamline.



So if you get this balancing right, then you give actually certainty to the financiers to come in. And then, of course, we also want to make sure that those that provide cheaper capital, for example, multilaterals and philanthropic capital providers don't compete with commercial capital, but really complement each other.



So commercial capital really does the senior debt part and the others provide maybe more junior tranches. So there is a fantastic government-endorsed approach to this and many good initiatives globally.



When I was in London Climate Week, we had a couple of sessions on blended finance, for example, also to finance social outcomes. And so there is an urge from many actually to try to streamline this and to ultimately scale it because that's the name of the game. It's not about doing 1 or 2 deals, it's doing hundreds.



Lindsey Hall: And why is this term blended finance becoming the buzzword now?



Helge Muenkel: I think for most bankers that have operated in finance for a long time, it's indeed nothing new. I think just sustainability as a megatrend in society and as a megatrend also for finance has really accelerated massively over the last few years. And now we have identified a couple of problem statements that prevent us from even further accelerating financing channel towards sustainable outcomes.



So I think merging the 2, you have an instrument that is there, but you have specific problem statements that are, to some extent, unique to the sustainability propositions that we are now talking about that probably resulted in people now talking a lot about it. But again, the key is we have never been able to scale it. So that is actually the new thing.



So the buzzword should maybe be more about the scaling of blended finance rather than blended finance itself. But in the end of the day, it's a very intelligent tool, and we all have a vested interest in making sure that we leverage this much, much more in the future.



Lindsey Hall: And you mentioned a couple of times that you had attended London Climate Action Week. Any other key takeaways or interesting conversations that you had while you were there?



Helge Muenkel: Yes. So my most important takeaway was -- and I updated my CEO and the senior management team on this. I flew to London and I had a fear -- and the fear was that I would meet a highly depressed crowd. And this fear was based on the fact that the headlines right now around sustainability are very often negative, of course, especially coming out of the U.S. But there's a lot of focus on short-term targets being missed and so on. So the tone at the moment feels a bit negative.



And secondly, Europe and the U.K., of course, have a lot of challenges at the moment more broadly in terms of economic competitiveness. There's a war at the doorstep and so on. Ultimately, I flew off and I was super hyped, and that is not meant to be superficial. It was buzzy. It was positive that people were focused on the job. We now have realistic conversations around challenges.



It's not about Harry, ferry pledges anymore. It's about real work on real problems and actually progress is being made. Let me give you one example, and I find this fascinating. There was recently a headline in a newspaper saying that there is some pushback in Europe against new targets. So that sounds really negative, right?



It feels as if they are stepping back. But if you then double-click on it, they're currently discussing after very likely meeting their 2030 target of 55% reduction in emissions by 2030 as compared to 1919 baseline, they're now discussing what's the next step? What are we supposed to do by 2040?



And the baseline is they suggested 90%. So the pushback is, oh, is 90% potentially a bit too aggressive. So my point here is, if you only look at the headline, it feels negative. If you go a bit deeper, wow, there's actually real progress being made. And that is true for Europe, for the U.K., in Asia as well. So this is my key takeaway from London that we have to also get the message out there, the train left the station, there is good momentum, real progress is being made.



And if there are challenges that prevent us from meeting certain targets, let's not be too negative about it, but just keep focusing on the job. That's one. Then thematics on climate, if I compare last week's affair in London with many other forums in the last few years, it's just very technical now, specific problem statements, specific initiatives, specific transactions as opposed to very generic talk.



Then clearly, nature is becoming a very emerging topic now, and we have done some work just recently with Cambridge University on that as well. So I can see and sense this is not something that comes up. It's still a bit nascent, but definitely an increasing focus.



And another theme clearly also is the social dimension, making sure this transition is just, addressing issues that really affect people. So overall, I was really very positive, and I really mean this in a very genuine way, not in a superficial way because my feeling was that people are really, really focused on the job, and we're making actually real progress.



Lindsey Hall: We had a guest on this podcast recently, Aniket Shah, Managing Director at Jefferies Group. And he said the #1 challenge or problem that climate investment community is facing right now is they're operating too much on vibes and not enough on data. So his call to action was data, not vibes. And it was similar to what I think I'm hearing from you, this idea that if you actually dig into the data, the picture is very different than if you're just going on the headlines.



Helge Muenkel: Yes, push up the sleeves and get the job done and don't focus too much about hairy, fairy things. Data is critical. Sometimes we don't have the perfect data, then we need to work around it. But I think the gist of the matter is very focused on the job, and I like this very much.



Lindsey Hall: So you touched on the role of nature. And I wanted to dig in here. How does nature and biodiversity fit into DBS' broader approach to sustainability?



Helge Muenkel: Yes. I mean if you think about it, nature and climate are, of course, closely interlinked. So it's not necessarily something new. It's an expansion, if you will, of our climate agenda. And it all starts with the basic premise that we have unfortunately damaged natural capital to such an extent that many ecosystem services that we as human beings depend on are at risk, and that is a fairly daunting challenge, and we need to address this very clearly.



Now the last 18 months, we worked with Cambridge University on a project which was focused on nature-related risk management, where we ultimately had 2 phases. Phase 1 was analyzing our entire lending book and getting a better understanding on how dependent we actually are in the lending that we do on certain ecosystem services that nature provides.



And then in Phase 2, we used the learnings from that to deep dive into sector scenario combinations. So example, we looked into an extended El Nino and what the impact of that would be on matters such as soil health or provision of water. And then we stressed this a little bit and ultimately translated into financial risks for palm oil producers in Indonesia and Malaysia.



So it's just really getting a better understanding, understanding the data, the models out there. It's now actually something that is easier for us in the sense that we have gone through this with climate over the last few years. Having said that, nature is just much more complex. So it's something that we now will focus on.



But what is also very clear, and I made this also clear in various speeches that I did in London, we, of course, need a whole of ecosystem change. Like for climate, we need the entire ecosystem to embrace this. And what I mean by that is we governments and regulators, the private sector, the finance sector and the community at large, all to work, sync in sync.



So if you think about climate, we had a Paris Agreement, then countries created NDCs that was translated into policies and regulations, private sector acted, finance is financing it. That's a whole of -- theory of change. In nature, we're simply not yet there. We have the global biodiversity framework, GBF, which is the Paris Agreement for nature, if you will.



How many countries have rock-solid biodiversity strategies and plans, either zero or maybe very few regulations, policies still patchwork. And as a consequence, there is not yet that much demand from the private sector that we also as financiers can then service. But what we need to do is, firstly, get our own house in order, understand this all better and be an advocate, talk about it, talk to policymakers, regulators.



And what I saw in London was promising because there was a lot of talk and an acknowledgment that we're all accountable. We're all responsible. We all have to do our bit, and we need to raise our voice so that the other parts of the ecosystem do the same.



Lindsey Hall: What you're saying about the lack of private sector demand or commitment certainly is reflected in our own data. We have something called the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, where we basically take the temperature of companies around the world on a range of sustainability topics.



And we looked right before the most recent biodiversity cup to see how many companies around the world have commitments to biodiversity or commitments to avoid deforestation. The numbers were just strikingly low. They've gone up slightly, but they still remain quite low.



Helge Muenkel: It doesn't surprise me because it fits this theory of change that we have that I just outlined, right? So a couple of things need to come into play. But let's be positive. At least there's more talk, there's more consciousness that we all need to move. I see more engagement. I see a bit more effort in getting this done. In some sectors like food and agri, our customers don't even talk about nature.



For them, nature is BAU, it's business. When we did this project with Cambridge University, at the very beginning, we had the CEO of a Singapore headquartered but global food and agri company speak to us for pep talk, if you will. And he talked about the fact that a 3-digit million cash flow number was at risk in Australia because of reduced B population.



So to them, it's not just nice to have nature, it's a business imperative. So in those areas, you already see some action. But if you go beyond in other sectors, clearly not yet the case. But again, let's be positive. Everything takes a little bit of time. The good news is that we've all learned a certain lesson in climate. Nature is more complex.



As a consequence, that is a challenge. But on the other hand, many players have gone through a certain climate journey, which might also help to accelerate this. So we're going to stay focused on this. We're already focused on our next steps and hopefully, others are as well.



Lindsey Hall: Okay. So we've learned quite a bit today about the DBS approach to sustainability. We have a very global audience for this podcast. What would be your message to them as they're navigating this current somewhat uncertain sustainability landscape for the CSOs and the other sustainability professionals out there who are listening?



Helge Muenkel: Stay positive. There are many people out there that work really, really hard and actually create real progress. And sometimes, I feel the merchants of doubt are much better in communicating and we need to get better at communicating to get the full buy-in from everyone. But don't be fooled.



We're making real progress. It's not easy to transform societies. We can't assume that societies we've built over hundreds of years, we're going to change now by 2030. This is all going to take time. But let's have a bit of a positive spin. Let's stay focused on the job, spread the word and you're not alone.



Lindsey Hall: Today, we heard how DBS incorporates both environmental and social matters into its sustainability strategy. Helga said climate financing continues to present big financing risks and opportunities. He said, nature is also becoming an increasing focus, which echoes what we've heard from other sustainability leaders at Southeast Asian financial institutions over recent episodes.



Helge said the bank's conviction around climate has never gone away. He told me a couple of times that the train has left the station on climate action. And he talked about the progress that's happening and the momentum he witnessed at London Climate Action Week. We'll include a link in our show notes if you'd like to listen to our coverage from London Climate Action Week.



Esther Whieldon: What Helge said at the end about staying focused and staying positive, Lindsey, that reminds me of what we heard in our recent episode about how sustainability professionals are weathering current upheaval. Basically, we heard from them to keep calm and carry on. And we'll include links to that episode, too.



And we'll get to witness how climate action is evolving in the U.S. at New York Climate Week in just 1 month. We're excited that this year, the All Things Sustainable podcast will again be an official media partner of the Nest Climate Campus, which convenes stakeholders for 3 days of complementary events during Climate Week NYC.



That means Lindsey and I will be on the ground at New York City's Javits Center recording interviews September 23, 24 and 25. We'll include a link in our show notes to register free to attend the Nest Climate Campus.



