CSO Insights: Why consumer goods giant P&G wants to reinvent the business case for sustainability

21 Nov, 2025
In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we're talking to Procter & Gamble’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Virginie Helias.
The global consumer goods giant has a market capitalization of more than $343 billion and its products include household staples like laundry detergent, diapers, toothpaste and shampoo. Virginie explains how P&G is navigating sustainability challenges, including cutting emissions in its supply chain, current economic and geopolitical headwinds, and changing customer behavior.
"We need to reinvent the business case,” Virginie says. "We need to create new tailwinds and the new tailwinds will be, first, innovation that delivers superior value. And for us, that means where sustainability becomes an amplifier of performance.”
The interview took place on the sidelines of The Nest Climate Campus, where the All Things Sustainable podcast was an official media partner during Climate Week NYC 2025.
This interview is the latest installment in our CSO Insights podcast series, where we interview CSOs around the world about how they’re navigating the changing sustainability landscape. The sustainability space has been through enormous transformation in recent years and CSOs have a front-row seat to this evolution.
Learn about the Global Carbon Markets Conference from S&P Global Commodity Insights taking place in Barcelona shortly after COP30.
