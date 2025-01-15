Businesses will seek to craft durable sustainability strategies that allow them to navigate the current political environment even as many of their projects and investments extend beyond election cycles. This challenge will be especially fraught for global companies navigating an increasingly fragmented landscape for policy, regulation and standards. Businesses will continue to evolve the way they articulate their sustainability efforts toward language that prioritizes pragmatism, risk avoidance and profitability.

Governments will engage in an increasingly intense tug-of-war as immediate needs — such as energy security, affordability and availability — are weighed against the scientific reality of climate change and nature loss. Climate change is resulting in more frequent and severe extreme weather events that can lead to loss of lives and property, damage to key infrastructure, disruption to supply chains, and threats to food and water security.

Addressing these urgent and sometimes competing demands will require coordinated action at a time when multilateralism is giving way to fragmentation and multi-regionalism. While decarbonization and mitigation efforts remain central to sustainability strategies, there is rising acknowledgment that the world will fall short of the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This is leading to more pragmatic discussions that recognize that the world’s response to climate change also needs to include investment in adaptation and resilience efforts to prepare for the reality of the warming world.

In the face of this lack of consensus, the private sector will have opportunities to fill gaps in public funding for sustainable development. But these objectives will compete for investment dollars with priorities like national defense, security and technology to support AI infrastructure.

AI presents opportunities to address sustainability challenges, but the rapid expansion of AI-driven data centers will put pressure on energy supply, emissions and water availability. At the same time, AI-driven productivity enhancements appear unlikely to offset the labor market pressure of an aging global population — making AI another topic that sustainability-minded stakeholders will need to approach as both opportunity and risk.