Jesus Palacios

Director, Sustainable Finance Market Analytics

Jesús Palacios has been a Director and Lead Analyst on S&P Global Ratings’ Sustainable Finance practice since April 2020. Based in Washington, D.C., he focuses on following market trends in the sustainable financing space to address market demand for independent opinions and evaluations related to green, social, and sustainable bond transactions as well as entity-level assessments on climate transition progress. Since joining Sustainable Finance, he has also led regional teams and operations in EMEA (Paris) and Latin America (Mexico City), supporting the organization’s global footprint expansion. Before joining Sustainable Finance, Jesús was a Director in S&P’s Financial Institutions ratings group in Latin America, covering banks and insurance companies’ ratings for five years. Jesús has over 20 years of financial industry experience. He constantly strives to combine his experience in finance with his interest to promote sustainable economic development and societal advancement. Jesús joined S&P Global Ratings in 2015. He majored in Economics from Universidad Panamericana in Mexico City and has a graduate degree in Risk Management from the same university. In 2010, Jesús earned his MBA from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, and he is currently pursuing a master’s degree in international public policy at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).