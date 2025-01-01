Head of Research

Brian Partridge is head of research for both the 451 Research technology research and Kagan media research groups within S&P Global Market Intelligence.



Brian has responsibility for leading the analyst team, research process and syndicated research products. This includes driving the overall research agenda and ensuring that S&P Global Market Intelligence delivers the data and insights to help clients make better decisions regarding emerging technologies and innovation.



Before arriving at S&P Global Market Intelligence via acquisition, Brian was VP of research at 451 Research and head of research at Yankee Group. At 451 Research, he founded the IoT research practice. Prior to his research career, which began in 2005, Brian served in marketing leadership roles at leading networking vendors, including 3Com and Cabletron Systems.



As a researcher, Brian actively contributes to the IoT, 5G, enterprise wireless and edge computing research agendas and has subject matter expertise in telecom systems and strategy, enterprise mobility and enterprise networking domains.



Brian holds a BS degree in business administration from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA degree from Plymouth State University.