Sujatha Menon Zafar

Vice President, Global Head of Community & Workplace Engagement, S&P Global

Sujatha is Vice President and Global Head of Community & Workplace Engagement at S&P Global. Sujatha leads global strategies that strengthen workplace engagement, employee communities, and social impact—fostering connection and a people-forward culture across a global workforce of more than 40,000 employees.



In her current role, She is part of the People Leadership team and oversees enterprise initiatives spanning S&P Global’s People Resource Groups (PRGs), employee volunteering and recognition, employee sentiment, and workplace engagement programs. She partners closely with senior leaders and cross-functional teams to translate strategy into scalable experiences that enhance employee connection, engagement, and organizational effectiveness. As Chair of the S&P Global Foundation, she partners closely with the Foundation Board to advance meaningful social impact and support the communities where we live and work.



Her leadership is grounded in a people-forward mindset, with a focus on building workplaces where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work. Sujatha graduated from Middlebury College and lives in New York City.