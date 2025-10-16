We use these criteria to analyze data center securitizations (see Appendix 1 for further details on scope). Data center securitizations are transactions backed by income generated from data center operations. When the issuer owns the related properties, the transactions also benefit from the proceeds arising from their sale. In general, we analyze both the recurring lease income and proceeds related to property sales. For issuers that don't own the data centers or corresponding land, only the recurring revenue streams are analyzed because noteholders have no recourse to the physical assets; instead, issuers are assigned both real estate leases and tenant contracts.

For each transaction, we analyze exposure to events that could interrupt or reduce the expected cash flow, including factors that could impede finding new tenants or selling properties. We make assumptions regarding:

The value of properties at the time of sale;

Revenue streams from contracts signed after closing; and

Tenants' ability to meet their contractual obligations.

Although transactions are often refinanced at the anticipated repayment date (ARD), which are typically five to seven years after closing, the time to maturity is longer (up to 30 years). Our analysis extends to the legal maturity of the liabilities because there is no obligation to redeem the liabilities at the ARD. Typically, bond amortization is accelerated after the ARD.