Emerging Trends in Global Securitization

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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
10 Apr, 2026
The securitization market is evolving with new asset types and structures. Data center ABS is gaining traction as a funding source, reverse mortgage securitization is expanding in aging markets, and Bitcoin‑backed lending is emerging as a new collateralized asset class. Private credit is also drawing global attention and reshaping the future of securitization.