Middle East Credit Gateway: How Important Is The Strait Of Hormuz To Global Energy Markets?

In this episode, Hina Shoeb and Mohamed Ali connect with Rawan Oueidat, CFA, Director in our Corporate Ratings practice covering the oil and gas sector. Rawan discusses the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz to global energy markets and explains the potential implications of disruption to shipping traffic through this critical chokepoint. We examine what such developments could mean for regional exporters, global energy importers, as well as impact to exposed oil and gas sectors.