Cross-Practice Credit Spotlight: Affordability Under Pressure

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
The Credit Spotlight webinar series provides updates on evolving risks and credit conditions across sectors and highlights our latest research and perspectives.
Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading U.S. utility and public finance analysts on Thursday, April 30th at 2:00 p.m. ET for a live, cross-sector interactive webinar on how affordability matters for the credit quality of electric utilities and local governments, and how growing power demand from data centers factors into the affordability discussion.
Key discussion points include:
Speakers:
Bruce Thomson, Sustainability Research Specialist
Gabe Grosberg, Sector Lead, Utility Infrastructure Ratings
David Bodek, Sector Lead, Municipal Electric Utility Ratings
Jane Ridley, Sector Lead, US Local Government Ratings
Moderator:
Nora Wittstruck, Chief Analytical Officer, Governments
Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page. We will do our best to answer as many as possible.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team