Cross-Practice Credit Spotlight: Affordability Under Pressure

The Credit Spotlight webinar series provides updates on evolving risks and credit conditions across sectors and highlights our latest research and perspectives.

Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading U.S. utility and public finance analysts on Thursday, April 30th at 2:00 p.m. ET for a live, cross-sector interactive webinar on how affordability matters for the credit quality of electric utilities and local governments, and how growing power demand from data centers factors into the affordability discussion.

Key discussion points include: