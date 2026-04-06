Webinar

Cross-Practice Credit Spotlight: Affordability Under Pressure

Virtual

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

Summary

The Credit Spotlight webinar series provides updates on evolving risks and credit conditions across sectors and highlights our latest research and perspectives.

Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading U.S. utility and public finance analysts on Thursday, April 30th at 2:00 p.m. ET for a live, cross-sector interactive webinar on how affordability matters for the credit quality of electric utilities and local governments, and how growing power demand from data centers factors into the affordability discussion.

Key discussion points include:

  • How IOUs and MOUs are balancing affordability pressures with transformational demand growth
  • The intersection of affordability and credit quality for utilities and local governments
  • The role of data centers and AI infrastructure in driving utility and other costs for households

Speakers:
Bruce Thomson, Sustainability Research Specialist
Gabe Grosberg, Sector Lead, Utility Infrastructure Ratings
David Bodek, Sector Lead, Municipal Electric Utility Ratings
Jane Ridley, Sector Lead, US Local Government Ratings

Moderator:
Nora Wittstruck, Chief Analytical Officer, Governments

Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page.  We will do our best to answer as many as possible.

Contact Us

If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team

Ratings Event Support

Other Events