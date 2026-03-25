1,000 SPOs: Sustainable Instruments, Past Milestones And Developments Ahead

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Join S&P Global Ratings’ Sustainable Finance analysts and our guest speaker from Amundi for a live, interactive webinar on Monday, 18 May 2026. The session will explore key milestones in the sustainable finance markets, drawing on insights from over 1,000 SPOs issued since 2008, as well as current market trends and potential future developments.
Key discussion points:
Guest speaker:
Sylvia Chen, Head of ESG Research, Asia, Amundi
S&P Global Ratings speakers:
Bertrand Jabouley, Managing Director, Head of Sustainable Finance, Asia-Pacific
Catherine Rothacker, Associate Director, Sustainable Finance, EMEA
Hsin‑Ying Lee, Head of Market Outreach, South and Southeast Asia (Moderator)
These webinars are a part of our “Sustainability Focus” webinar series. In this session, we will discuss key findings from the above-mentioned research. We define the agenda and speakers for each episode based on market events, notable credit rating actions, sustainable finance opinions, recent research publications, or questions we receive from market participants.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team