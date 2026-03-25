1,000 SPOs: Sustainable Instruments, Past Milestones And Developments Ahead

Guest speaker:

Sylvia Chen, Head of ESG Research, Asia, Amundi



S&P Global Ratings speakers:

Bertrand Jabouley, Managing Director, Head of Sustainable Finance, Asia-Pacific

Catherine Rothacker, Associate Director, Sustainable Finance, EMEA

Hsin‑Ying Lee, Head of Market Outreach, South and Southeast Asia (Moderator)



These webinars are a part of our “Sustainability Focus” webinar series. In this session, we will discuss key findings from the above-mentioned research. We define the agenda and speakers for each episode based on market events, notable credit rating actions, sustainable finance opinions, recent research publications, or questions we receive from market participants.